Firecrackers Brashear Falls 2K14

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Firecrackers Brashear Falls 2K14

About this raffle

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Firecrackers Brashear Falls 2K14 Halloween Lotto Fundraiser

Add a donation for Firecrackers Brashear Falls 2K14

$

Halloween Lotto Ticket
$10
This ticket is for a chance to win either the first or second place prize as follows: 1st Prize - Lotto Basket (Min $180 value) 2nd Prize - Lotto Basket (Min $80 value) Proceeds from this fundraiser help our team compete in top level tournaments throughout our season! Thank you for your participation!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!