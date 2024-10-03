Firecrackers Brashear Falls 2K14 Halloween Lotto Fundraiser

This ticket is for a chance to win either the first or second place prize as follows: 1st Prize - Lotto Basket (Min $180 value) 2nd Prize - Lotto Basket (Min $80 value) Proceeds from this fundraiser help our team compete in top level tournaments throughout our season! Thank you for your participation!

This ticket is for a chance to win either the first or second place prize as follows: 1st Prize - Lotto Basket (Min $180 value) 2nd Prize - Lotto Basket (Min $80 value) Proceeds from this fundraiser help our team compete in top level tournaments throughout our season! Thank you for your participation!

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