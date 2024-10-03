Firecrackers Brashear Falls 2K14 Halloween Lotto Fundraiser

Add a donation for Firecrackers Brashear Falls 2K14
$
Halloween Lotto Ticket
$10
This ticket is for a chance to win either the first or second place prize as follows:
1st Prize - Lotto Basket (Min $180 value)
2nd Prize - Lotto Basket (Min $80 value)
Proceeds from this fundraiser help our team compete in top level tournaments throughout our season! Thank you for your participation!
This ticket is for a chance to win either the first or second place prize as follows:
1st Prize - Lotto Basket (Min $180 value)
2nd Prize - Lotto Basket (Min $80 value)
Proceeds from this fundraiser help our team compete in top level tournaments throughout our season! Thank you for your participation!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!