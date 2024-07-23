Learn More About the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at Our Open House!

You may not be familiar with LLS, so I wanted to take this opportunity to introduce our organization and extend a special invitation to our upcoming Central Massachusetts Open House. LLS is dedicated to funding research, providing support, and improving the quality of life for patients and families affected by blood cancers. Our mission is to create a world without blood cancers through relentless pursuit of groundbreaking research and dedicated patient support programs.We would love for you to join us at our Open House event, which will be held at Off The Rails in Worcester, MA on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024.

This event is designed to provide valuable information about LLS’s initiatives and offer an opportunity to network with others who are passionate about supporting the fight against blood cancers.

Event Details:Date & Time: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, | 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Off The Rails, 90 Commercial Street, Worcester, MA 01608

RSVP: Central Massachusetts Open House RSVP

As someone who has personally experienced the profound impact of blood cancer, I am deeply committed to this cause. I believe that by working together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those battling cancer and their families.This Open House will be a fantastic opportunity to learn about the work LLS is doing in our local communities, ask questions, and connect with others who share an interest in making a positive impact. I would be honored to have you join us and learn more about how you can be part of this vital mission. Please see the event details above and click the link to RSVP.Thank you for considering this invitation. I look forward to the possibility of meeting you in person and sharing more about the incredible work we are doing to fight blood cancers.