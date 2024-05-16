2024 Core Team Strategy Retreat

Check in at 4pm on THURSDAY.. Fellowship and teaching.. FRIDAY morning.. Inner Healing (Steps- Truth Encounter) Friday evening- hear from God and each other Fellowship.. Start planning. SATURDAY- map out strategy, timeline, calendar for 2024-2025 SUNDAY- finish up and Fellowship, check out at 11am. We will have lake, prayer, and walking time... I feel $250 should be sufficient. Those in attendance will be as follows: June, Patsy, Roberta, Me, and Terenia. If you have any questions, please reach out. Receipt for venue is under "more details"

Check in at 4pm on THURSDAY.. Fellowship and teaching.. FRIDAY morning.. Inner Healing (Steps- Truth Encounter) Friday evening- hear from God and each other Fellowship.. Start planning. SATURDAY- map out strategy, timeline, calendar for 2024-2025 SUNDAY- finish up and Fellowship, check out at 11am. We will have lake, prayer, and walking time... I feel $250 should be sufficient. Those in attendance will be as follows: June, Patsy, Roberta, Me, and Terenia. If you have any questions, please reach out. Receipt for venue is under "more details"

More details...