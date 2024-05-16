Journey to Impact

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Journey to Impact

About this event

2024 Core Team Strategy Retreat

General admission
$250

4 left!

Check in at 4pm on THURSDAY.. Fellowship and teaching.. FRIDAY morning.. Inner Healing (Steps- Truth Encounter) Friday evening- hear from God and each other Fellowship.. Start planning. SATURDAY- map out strategy, timeline, calendar for 2024-2025 SUNDAY- finish up and Fellowship, check out at 11am. We will have lake, prayer, and walking time... I feel $250 should be sufficient. Those in attendance will be as follows: June, Patsy, Roberta, Me, and Terenia. If you have any questions, please reach out. Receipt for venue is under "more details"
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