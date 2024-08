Welcome to the KHAOS Inc. Donation Raffle! Your chance to not only support our cause but also win tickets to an exciting Professional St. Louis City SC soccer game on May 15th, 7:30 at City Park. Every donation made to KHAOS during the raffle period automatically enters you into the drawing for a chance to win tickets to the game. It's a win-win situation – you contribute to our mission while also getting the opportunity to enjoy a thrilling soccer match live!