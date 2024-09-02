Red Rum Murder

Table sponsor for both nights with 1/2 page advertisement in our program book with your company name/logo and business literature displayed. Includes 2 dinner tickets to the night of your choice.
Table sponsor for both nights with 1/2 page advertisement in our program book with your company name/logo and business literature displayed. Includes 2 dinner tickets to the night of your choice.
Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes a 1 page advertisement in our program book. A table decorated with our company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights. Includes 8 dinner tickets to the night of your choice.
Includes a 1 page advertisement in our program book. A table decorated with our company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights. Includes 8 dinner tickets to the night of your choice.
Gold Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes a 1 page advertisement in our program book. A table decorated with your company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights and 8 dinner tickets to the night of your choice. Your logo on our event banner as well as all social media, website and advertisement for the event.
Includes a 1 page advertisement in our program book. A table decorated with your company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights and 8 dinner tickets to the night of your choice. Your logo on our event banner as well as all social media, website and advertisement for the event.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
Full centerfold advertisement in our program book. PLUS a reserved table (8 tickets) for EACH night of the show. A table decorated with your company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights and your logo on our banner as well as all social media, website, and advertisement for the event.
Full centerfold advertisement in our program book. PLUS a reserved table (8 tickets) for EACH night of the show. A table decorated with your company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights and your logo on our banner as well as all social media, website, and advertisement for the event.
Adult Dinner and Show Ticket
$55
Ticket includes dinner choice of Roast Beef or Chicken Cordon Bleu, Vegetable, Potato, Salad, Rolls and Dessert. Iced tea is also included. Alcoholic beverages are not included with the ticket but available additionally.
Ticket includes dinner choice of Roast Beef or Chicken Cordon Bleu, Vegetable, Potato, Salad, Rolls and Dessert. Iced tea is also included. Alcoholic beverages are not included with the ticket but available additionally.
Add a donation for Seawolf Privateers, Inc
$
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