Falcon Pride Store

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Show your Falcon pride in style with the prestigious Saint Augustine’s University Blazer—a timeless piece that represents tradition, unity, and our shared SAU legacy. Classic single-breasted polyester blazer featuring a two-button design, gold-tone buttons, functional pockets, and full lining for a polished, professional look.
SAU Blazer: $105.00/Shipping & Handling/$20.00/TOTAL: $125.00
Show Your Team Spirit ~ These officially licensed SAU paper plates are the perfect way to showcase your team spirit. Whether you're hosting a game day party, a tailgate, a backyard barbecue, or any school spirit gathering, these plates bring a festive spirit to any event. SAU Paper Plates: $10.00/Shipping & Handling/$5.00/TOTAL: $15.00
This notebook helps keep your lists and notes together while showing your SAU pride. Hard, non-woven polypropylene cover. 80 sheets (160 pages).
White, lined notebook paper. Size: 7" H x 5" W x 1/2" D
SAU Notebook: $8.00/Shipping & Handling/$5.00/TOTAL: $13.00
Officially SAU licensed table featuring an elongated storage pocket for sports fans. Made from sturdy powder-coated steel with cross beams and polyester. Displays SAU's logo on a durable 27.6-inch diameter tabletop, making it perfect for tailgates, camping, picnics, and more. Equipped with four built-in mesh cup holders, side flap, bottom flap, and bottom shelf for extra storage. Folds down for convenient storage and includes a carrying bag. Includes a side flap, bottom flap, and a bottom shelf for additional storage.
Tailgate Table Cost: $30.00 with LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY!
Proudly show your support and dedication to Saint Augustine's University with your SAU Alumni Lapel Pin.
(Pin Cost: $10.00/Shipping & Handling/$3.00
TOTAL: $13.00)
Proudly show your support and dedication to the Saint Augustine's University and the National Alumni Association with your Life Membership Lapel Pin. Life Membership in the National Alumni Association is required to purchase this pin. (Pin Cost: $15.00/Shipping & Handling/$3.00
TOTAL: $18.00)
Lapel Pin: $7.00/Shipping & Handling/$3.00/TOTAL: $10.00
T-shirt/Garden Flag Combo Cost: $20.00/Shipping & Handling/$15.00/TOTAL: $35.00
**Flag sold without stake.
T-shirt/Garden Flag Combo Cost: $30.00/Shipping & Handling/$10.00/TOTAL: $40.00
**Flag sold without stake.
T-shirt/Garden Flag Combo Cost: $30.00/Shipping & Handling/$10.00/TOTAL: $40.00
**Flag sold without stake.
This durable Saint Augustine's Garden Flag will show the everyday passersby where your fandom lies! This flag will make a great addition to any garden's decor. Go Falcons! Measures 12.5 x 18
Flag sold without stake.
Flag Cost: $15.00/Shipping & Handling/$5.00
TOTAL: $20.00
Proudly show your Alumni Member status!
Membership Card: $2.00/Shipping & Handling/$1.00/TOTAL: $3.00
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