Falcon Pride Store

Officially SAU licensed table featuring an elongated storage pocket for sports fans. Made from sturdy powder-coated steel with cross beams and polyester. Displays SAU's logo on a durable 27.6-inch diameter tabletop, making it perfect for tailgates, camping, picnics, and more. Equipped with four built-in mesh cup holders, side flap, bottom flap, and bottom shelf for extra storage. Folds down for convenient storage and includes a carrying bag. Includes a side flap, bottom flap, and a bottom shelf for additional storage.

Tailgate Table Cost: $30.00 with LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY!