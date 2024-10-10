Hollywood Womens Club 11th Annual Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Make it a Spa Day: includes $100 gift certificate from Adriana Brito Hair Salon for Hair Cut, Manicure & Pedicure, Gift Certificate for One Hour Therapeutic Massage by Diane Di Placido, Jo Malone London Scented Candle, (2) Pink Champagne Flutes, and Veuve Du Bernat Ice Rose.
Basket value: $300
Make it a Spa Day: includes $100 gift certificate from Adriana Brito Hair Salon for Hair Cut, Manicure & Pedicure, Gift Certificate for One Hour Therapeutic Massage by Diane Di Placido, Jo Malone London Scented Candle, (2) Pink Champagne Flutes, and Veuve Du Bernat Ice Rose.
Basket value: $300
Florida Panther's Fans & Fanatics Basket
$150
Starting bid
Panther's Fanatics basket Includes a parking pass and 2 tickets; section 129, row 14 seats 6 & 7 on November 12, 7:30pm game against the NJ Devils, an autographed logo puck from #17 Evan Rodrigues, an autographed photograph of #42 Gustav Forsling, and a Panther drawstring bag, 2023 Panther playoff towel and Panther water bottle.
Basket value: $500
Panther's Fanatics basket Includes a parking pass and 2 tickets; section 129, row 14 seats 6 & 7 on November 12, 7:30pm game against the NJ Devils, an autographed logo puck from #17 Evan Rodrigues, an autographed photograph of #42 Gustav Forsling, and a Panther drawstring bag, 2023 Panther playoff towel and Panther water bottle.
Basket value: $500
Whiskey & Cigar Basket
$100
Starting bid
Whiskey & Smokes: includes Diablo Blaze cocktail smoker kit, Tinana ice ball maker, 2 Romeo & Julieta cigars, 4 Cusano Churchhill cigars, Bushmills ice ball form, Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Single Malt Scotch, Bulleit 95 Rye, Jack Daniels No.7 whiskey, Bittermilk cocktail mixer for bourbon old fashioned and 4 crystal double old fashioned glasses.
Basket value: $350
Whiskey & Smokes: includes Diablo Blaze cocktail smoker kit, Tinana ice ball maker, 2 Romeo & Julieta cigars, 4 Cusano Churchhill cigars, Bushmills ice ball form, Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Single Malt Scotch, Bulleit 95 Rye, Jack Daniels No.7 whiskey, Bittermilk cocktail mixer for bourbon old fashioned and 4 crystal double old fashioned glasses.
Basket value: $350
Poker Night
$100
Starting bid
Get ready for poker night! Enjoy a beautiful set of poker chips, cards and dice along with a framed Ace of Hearts by Oliver Gal 24"x36" valued at $379. $200 Gift certificate to Learn Poker from World Series of Poker final table finalist Dr. Drew; 90 Minute Poker Lesson for Eight at Your Home or Party Location.
Basket value: $629
Get ready for poker night! Enjoy a beautiful set of poker chips, cards and dice along with a framed Ace of Hearts by Oliver Gal 24"x36" valued at $379. $200 Gift certificate to Learn Poker from World Series of Poker final table finalist Dr. Drew; 90 Minute Poker Lesson for Eight at Your Home or Party Location.
Basket value: $629
Weekend Getaway at LaPlaya Hollywood Beach
$200
Starting bid
Weekend Getaway on Hollywood Beach: Centrally located Hollywood beach condo in the building La Playa. This magnificent top floor, one bedroom/one bath condo is all yours for a weekend getaway.
Basket value: $700
Weekend Getaway on Hollywood Beach: Centrally located Hollywood beach condo in the building La Playa. This magnificent top floor, one bedroom/one bath condo is all yours for a weekend getaway.
Basket value: $700
Date Night at the Doubletree
$150
Starting bid
Date Night: Enjoy a 2 night stay, for 2 people, at the Doubletree Resort by Hilton. With direct beach access, complete with beach chairs, your stay is guaranteed to be relaxing and convenient. In the morning please savor a delicious breakfast at our Port South restaurant which offers a casual atmosphere with a Caribbean flair.
Basket value: $425
Date Night: Enjoy a 2 night stay, for 2 people, at the Doubletree Resort by Hilton. With direct beach access, complete with beach chairs, your stay is guaranteed to be relaxing and convenient. In the morning please savor a delicious breakfast at our Port South restaurant which offers a casual atmosphere with a Caribbean flair.
Basket value: $425
Hollywood Hot Glass
$100
Starting bid
HOT! HOT! HOT!: Includes a one-of-kind blown glass treasure and gift certificate for two classes at Hollywood Hot Glass. The iconic HOT Glass Class program offers a variety of workshop options to initiate yourself in the art of glassblowing.
Basket value: $300
HOT! HOT! HOT!: Includes a one-of-kind blown glass treasure and gift certificate for two classes at Hollywood Hot Glass. The iconic HOT Glass Class program offers a variety of workshop options to initiate yourself in the art of glassblowing.
Basket value: $300
Atlantic Sands Beach Suite
$200
Starting bid
Atlantic Sands Beach Suites Gift Certificate includes: a Two Night Stay in a One-Bedroom Suite. Valid Sunday-Thursday nights, Valid 10/15/24 – 12/15/2024 and 4-15-2025 to 10-15-2025
Basket value: $420
Atlantic Sands Beach Suites Gift Certificate includes: a Two Night Stay in a One-Bedroom Suite. Valid Sunday-Thursday nights, Valid 10/15/24 – 12/15/2024 and 4-15-2025 to 10-15-2025
Basket value: $420
Elevate Your Life
$125
Starting bid
Elevate Your Life: Includes three (3) - $100 gift cards from Elevate Med & Aesthetics, services available include IV therapy, injectables, laser hair removal, facial treatments and much much more.
Basket value: $300
Elevate Your Life: Includes three (3) - $100 gift cards from Elevate Med & Aesthetics, services available include IV therapy, injectables, laser hair removal, facial treatments and much much more.
Basket value: $300
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