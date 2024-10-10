Hollywood Womens Club 11th Annual Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Date Night: Enjoy a 2 night stay, for 2 people, at the Doubletree Resort by Hilton. With direct beach access, complete with beach chairs, your stay is guaranteed to be relaxing and convenient. In the morning please savor a delicious breakfast at our Port South restaurant which offers a casual atmosphere with a Caribbean flair. Basket value: $425

Date Night: Enjoy a 2 night stay, for 2 people, at the Doubletree Resort by Hilton. With direct beach access, complete with beach chairs, your stay is guaranteed to be relaxing and convenient. In the morning please savor a delicious breakfast at our Port South restaurant which offers a casual atmosphere with a Caribbean flair. Basket value: $425

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