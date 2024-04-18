Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program

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Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program

About this event

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4th Annual Juneteenth Entrepreneurs Scholarship Gala

5318 Duncanville Rd

Dallas, TX 75236, USA

Add a donation for Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program

$

General Admission (Optional CASH BAR)
$75
General Admission, Seated Dinner will be served. Cash Bar - Drink tickets will be $10 per drink.
VIP (OPEN BAR)
$100
VIP - Seated Dinner Served and Open Bar!
Donate a Seat to a Recipient Parent
$75
These tickets will be provided to a Parent of the Recipient.
Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Award Banquet Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (8 months) Materials Displayed in Lobby ESUME Decal Ad Banner on Website, Social Media Sites Link to Website Letter of Acknowledgement (Tax Deductible Donation)
Titanium Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Award Banquet Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (6 months) Materials Displayed in Lobby ESUME Decal Ad Banner on Website and Social Media Sites Link to Website Letter of Acknowledgement (Tax Deductible Donation)
Platinum Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Award Banquet Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (4 months) Materials Displayed in Lobby ESUME Decal Ad Banner on Website and Social Media Sites Link to Website Letter of Acknowledgement (Tax Deductible Donation)
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Award Banquet Tax2Go. LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (2 months) Materials Displayed in Lobby ESUME Decal Ad Banner on Website and Social Media Sites Link to Website Letter of Acknowledgement (Tax Deductible)
Sliver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Dinner Seating for Four (4) at Scholarship Award Banquet Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (1 month) Materials Displayed in Lobby ESUME Decal Ad Banner on Website and Social Media Sites Link to Website Letter of Acknowledgement (Tax Deductible Donation)
Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Dinner Seating for Two (2) at Scholarship Award Banquet Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (Two Weeks) Materials Displayed in Lobby ESUME Decal Letter of Acknowledgement (Tax Deductible Donation)

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