4th Annual Juneteenth Entrepreneurs Scholarship Gala

Add a donation for Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program
$
General Admission (Optional CASH BAR)
$75
General Admission, Seated Dinner will be served. Cash Bar - Drink tickets will be $10 per drink.
General Admission, Seated Dinner will be served. Cash Bar - Drink tickets will be $10 per drink.
VIP (OPEN BAR)
$100
VIP - Seated Dinner Served and Open Bar!
VIP - Seated Dinner Served and Open Bar!
Donate a Seat to a Recipient Parent
$75
These tickets will be provided to a Parent of the Recipient.
These tickets will be provided to a Parent of the Recipient.
Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (8 months)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Ad Banner on Website,
Social Media Sites
Link to Website
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (8 months)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Ad Banner on Website,
Social Media Sites
Link to Website
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible Donation)
Titanium Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (6 months)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Ad Banner on Website
and Social Media Sites
Link to Website
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (6 months)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Ad Banner on Website
and Social Media Sites
Link to Website
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible Donation)
Platinum Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (4 months)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Ad Banner on Website
and Social Media Sites
Link to Website
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (4 months)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Ad Banner on Website
and Social Media Sites
Link to Website
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible Donation)
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go. LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (2 months)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Ad Banner on Website
and Social Media Sites
Link to Website
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible)
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go. LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (2 months)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Ad Banner on Website
and Social Media Sites
Link to Website
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible)
Sliver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Dinner Seating for Four (4) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (1 month)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Ad Banner on Website
and Social Media Sites
Link to Website
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Four (4) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (1 month)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Ad Banner on Website
and Social Media Sites
Link to Website
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible Donation)
Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Dinner Seating for Two (2) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (Two Weeks)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Two (2) at Scholarship Award Banquet
Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (Two Weeks)
Materials Displayed in Lobby
ESUME Decal
Letter of Acknowledgement
(Tax Deductible Donation)
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