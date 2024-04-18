4th Annual Juneteenth Entrepreneurs Scholarship Gala

Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Award Banquet Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (6 months) Materials Displayed in Lobby ESUME Decal Ad Banner on Website and Social Media Sites Link to Website Letter of Acknowledgement (Tax Deductible Donation)

Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Award Banquet Tax2Go, LLC Digital Billboard Advertising (6 months) Materials Displayed in Lobby ESUME Decal Ad Banner on Website and Social Media Sites Link to Website Letter of Acknowledgement (Tax Deductible Donation)

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