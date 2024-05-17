Paramita Center Southeast

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Paramita Center Southeast

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Tibet shop

How to Meditate by Lama Samten item
How to Meditate by Lama Samten
$25
Lama Samten's text on Calm Abiding and Special Insight; the core text of the Introduction to Calm Abiding Meditation course. Shipping included in the continental US.
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Happiness from Day to Day by Lama Samten item
Happiness from Day to Day by Lama Samten
$15
Lama Samten's text on finding daily happiness through managing difficult emotions Shipping included in the continental US.
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108 Words of Wisdom by Lama Samten item
108 Words of Wisdom by Lama Samten
$30
Sayings and quotations from Buddhist literature, and teachings, collated by Lama Samten and supplemented with inspiring photographs, to help build happiness on a daily basis. Shipping included in the continental US.
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Meditation cushion, round, made in Tibet
$65
Cushion covers are hand made in Tibet, and have a separate inner liner that allows for cleaning of the outer cover. The inner liner is filled with buckwheat hulls for maximum comfort and support - round. Shipping included in the continental US.
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Meditation cushion, horseshoe shaped, made in Tibet
$50
Cushion covers are hand made in Tibet, and have a separate inner liner that allows for cleaning of the outer cover. The inner liner is filled with buckwheat hulls for maximum comfort and support - horseshoe shaped. Shipping included in the continental US.
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Preparatory Stages of the Vajrayana (PDF) item
Preparatory Stages of the Vajrayana (PDF)
$5

The practice of the preparatory stages (Ngondro) of accumulation and purification to enter the Vajra vehicle of Secret Mantras is for those who already have some basics. They must have already listened to the stages of the path to Enlightenment, the essence of all Sutras and Tantras, have reflected on them and have great aspiration and enthusiastic joy in order to attain the bliss of great Enlightenment. The four practices for engaging in this practice are described in detail in this text: the preparatory stages, going for refuge and generating the mind of Enlightenment, the Vajrasattva purifying practice and the Guru-yoga.

Added to this edition is a more detailed chapter on prostrations and offerings as well as an additional chapter on the meaning of Vajrayana empowerment.

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