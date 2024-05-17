Tibet shop

The practice of the preparatory stages (Ngondro) of accumulation and purification to enter the Vajra vehicle of Secret Mantras is for those who already have some basics. They must have already listened to the stages of the path to Enlightenment, the essence of all Sutras and Tantras, have reflected on them and have great aspiration and enthusiastic joy in order to attain the bliss of great Enlightenment. The four practices for engaging in this practice are described in detail in this text: the preparatory stages, going for refuge and generating the mind of Enlightenment, the Vajrasattva purifying practice and the Guru-yoga.

Added to this edition is a more detailed chapter on prostrations and offerings as well as an additional chapter on the meaning of Vajrayana empowerment.