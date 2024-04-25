Raffle test

Win a guided hunt at the Lester Ranch in Gonzales, Texas! What's included? - Shoot a 150 to 165 class deer - Stay at the lodge - Meals (I hope you like steak) - Deer processing - Keep the venison - Bring your spouse See more at https://lesterranch.com

Win a guided hunt at the Lester Ranch in Gonzales, Texas! What's included? - Shoot a 150 to 165 class deer - Stay at the lodge - Meals (I hope you like steak) - Deer processing - Keep the venison - Bring your spouse See more at https://lesterranch.com

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