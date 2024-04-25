Raffle test

Win a guided hunt at the Lester Ranch in Gonzales, Texas!
What's included?
- Shoot a 150 to 165 class deer
- Stay at the lodge
- Meals (I hope you like steak)
- Deer processing
- Keep the venison
- Bring your spouse
See more at https://lesterranch.com
Win a guided hunt at the Lester Ranch in Gonzales, Texas!
What's included?
- Shoot a 150 to 165 class deer
- Stay at the lodge
- Meals (I hope you like steak)
- Deer processing
- Keep the venison
- Bring your spouse
See more at https://lesterranch.com
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