House of Mercy Duluth

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House of Mercy Duluth

About this event

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Rome's Ribs Cookout Benefit for House of Mercy Duluth 2024

9314 Zimmerly Ave

Duluth, MN 55808, USA

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$

BBQ Pork Ribs Slab with sides
$30
A full Slab of Jerome's BBQ Pork Ribs. Includes 2 sides of homemade potato salad, 2 sides of homemade coleslaw and 2 dinner rolls. Serves 2. Beverages not included.
BBQ Pork Rack with sides
$21
1 full Rack of Jerome's BBQ Pork Ribs. Includes 1side of homemade potato salad, 1 side of homemade coleslaw and 1 dinner roll. Serves 1. Beverage not included.
BBQ Pork Rib Tips with sides
$19
1 full order of Jerome's BBQ Pork Rib Tips. Includes 1 side of homemade potato salad, 1 side of homemade coleslaw and 1 dinner roll. Serves 1. Beverage not included.
BBQ Half Chicken with sides
$17
1 order of Jerome's BBQ Half Chicken. Includes 1 side of homemade potato salad, 1 side of homemade coleslaw and 1 dinner roll. Serves 1. Beverage not included.
BBQ Pork Ribs Slab-Meat only
$25
1 full Slab of Jerome's amazing BBQ Pork Ribs. No sides included, meat only. Beverage not included. A great order to take home and enjoy the next day!
BBQ Pork Ribs Rack-Meat Only
$18
1 full Rack of Jerome's amazing BBQ Pork Ribs. No sides included, meat only. Beverage not included. A great order to take home and enjoy the next day!
BBQ Pork Rib Tips-Meat Only
$16
1 full order of Jerome's amazing BBQ Pork Rib Tips. No sides included, meat only. Beverage not included. A great order to take home and enjoy the next day!
BBQ Chicken-Meat Only
$14
1 full order of Jerome's amazing BBQ half chicken. No sides included, meat only. Beverage not included. A great order to take home and enjoy the next day!
1 Beverage-your choice on site
$2
Choose a beverage from our available selections on the day of the event.
Homemade Potato Salad
$4
1 Serving of our delicious homemade Potato Salad
Homemade Coleslaw
$4
1 Serving of our delicious homemade Coleslaw
1 Johnsons Bakery Treat
$3
A delicious Treat, made by our friends at Johnson's Bakery in Duluth!
1 - $10 Raffle Ticket CASH ONLY
Free
CASH ONLY ON-SITE 1 $10.00 Meat Box Raffle Ticket, to be purchased WITH CASH ONLY on site at the Cookout Event! 10 Meat Box (Contains a mix of Beef, Chicken and Lamb) prizes, valued at $150.00 each, will be raffled off on December 2nd, 2024!! Bring CASH and grab your Meat Raffle Tickets!!
1 - $20 Raffle Ticket CASH ONLY
Free
CASH ONLY ON-SITE 1 $20.00 Garden Share Box Raffle Ticket, to be purchased WITH CASH ONLY on site at the Cookout Event! 2 Seasonal Garden Share Box prizes, valued at $420.00 each, will be raffled off on December 2nd, 2024!! Choose 3-6 produce items weekly for 20 weeks, mid-May to Mid-October! Bring CASH and grab your Garden Share Raffle Tickets!!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!