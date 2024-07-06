Rome's Ribs Cookout Benefit for House of Mercy Duluth 2024

CASH ONLY ON-SITE 1 $10.00 Meat Box Raffle Ticket, to be purchased WITH CASH ONLY on site at the Cookout Event! 10 Meat Box (Contains a mix of Beef, Chicken and Lamb) prizes, valued at $150.00 each, will be raffled off on December 2nd, 2024!! Bring CASH and grab your Meat Raffle Tickets!!

CASH ONLY ON-SITE 1 $10.00 Meat Box Raffle Ticket, to be purchased WITH CASH ONLY on site at the Cookout Event! 10 Meat Box (Contains a mix of Beef, Chicken and Lamb) prizes, valued at $150.00 each, will be raffled off on December 2nd, 2024!! Bring CASH and grab your Meat Raffle Tickets!!

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