Inclusive Together
Inclusive Together Raffle CLICK "More Details" for Prize Description

Win an all inclusive Fall Family Photo Session & Glam for Mom. Prize includes a gift certificate for a 30 minute Fall Family Mini Photo Session with Karen Morneau Photography which also includes a 5x7 print.  Prize also includes a gift certificate for one person for an in-home blow-out and make-up by Salon Posh and De Cara Makeup.  All together is a $600 value. Raffle runs from July 19, 2024 12pm to July 31, 2024 3pm.  Tickets are sold online only at $20.00 each. Tickets will be printed out by Inclusive Together and winner will be drawn on July 31, 2024 at 5pm Live on Instagram @inclusive2gether.  

