Harmony Ball: A Masquerade Gala Event

Upgraded seating for 6, next to dance floor. Each VIP guest receives complimentary wine and beer, 2 drink tickets for cocktails, hearty hors d'oeuvres, and a VIP swag bag. Also includes opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.

Upgraded seating for 6, next to dance floor. Each VIP guest receives complimentary wine and beer, 2 drink tickets for cocktails, hearty hors d'oeuvres, and a VIP swag bag. Also includes opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.

More details...