Harmony Ball: A Masquerade Gala Event

Upgraded seating for 6, next to dance floor. Each VIP guest receives complimentary wine and beer, 2 drink tickets for cocktails, hearty hors d'oeuvres, and a VIP swag bag. Also includes opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.
Upgraded seating for 6, next to dance floor. Each VIP guest receives complimentary wine and beer, 2 drink tickets for cocktails, hearty hors d'oeuvres, and a VIP swag bag. Also includes opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.
Table for 6
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Seats 6. Admission includes complimentary wine and beer, hearty hors d'oeuvres, opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.
Seats 6. Admission includes complimentary wine and beer, hearty hors d'oeuvres, opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.
Single ticket
$125
Admission includes complimentary wine and beer, hearty hors d'oeuvres, opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.
Admission includes complimentary wine and beer, hearty hors d'oeuvres, opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.
Add a donation for San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!