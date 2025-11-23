Team New York Aquatics, Inc.

Hosted by

Team New York Aquatics, Inc.

About this event

TNYA One Hour Swim 2026

500 Grand Concourse

Bronx, NY 10451, USA

Individual One Hour Swim
$50

This is a registration for an individual to do the One Hour Swim on their own. We ask each individual aim to raise $250 to $500.

Relay Team One Hour Swim
$150

This is a registration for a team of 3 or 4 to do the One Hour Swim as a relay! We ask each team to aim to collectively raise $750 to $1,500. (If you want your relay team to count to the Virtual Championships, see the USMS website for more details on team size/gender restrictions.)

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