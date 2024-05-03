Talent Show Fundraiser for Animal Rescue

Children 3 & Under are free ONLYYY if they’re sitting on a lap., otherwise all children are required to purchase a ticket to guarantee a seat for them to sit. Thank you for wanting to see our Talent Show, we’re so excited to have you join us! Your $10 entry free helps Mel Rescues All Animals be able to help those animals who need us most! Please note that there are NO refunds given under any circumstances. Doors open at 3:30pm, show starts at 4pm. Bar will be open, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks also for sale. Raffle tickets will be the day of the event. see you there! (:

Children 3 & Under are free ONLYYY if they’re sitting on a lap., otherwise all children are required to purchase a ticket to guarantee a seat for them to sit. Thank you for wanting to see our Talent Show, we’re so excited to have you join us! Your $10 entry free helps Mel Rescues All Animals be able to help those animals who need us most! Please note that there are NO refunds given under any circumstances. Doors open at 3:30pm, show starts at 4pm. Bar will be open, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks also for sale. Raffle tickets will be the day of the event. see you there! (:

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