Logo
American Legion Post 296
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

American Legion Post 296's Falcons vs Jaguars Ticket raffle 2024

2024 Falcons Ticket Raffle - To see the Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars
*Preseason Game*

Don't miss a chance to attend one of the PREMIER events in Atlanta Georgia
***2 Tickets to the Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars*** 
***Section 231 Row 6***

Game Date:  August 23 2024
Virtual Raffle Date:  Drawing August 16 2024

*** MUST provide Name/Cell phone number/ Email for Ticket Transfer Distribution***

Ticket Price :
1 Ticket = $10
3 Tickets= $20
5 Tickets= $25                                                                      

Contact information for questions:
[email protected]
*You will receive an email confirmation INSTANTLY when you submit your payment*
**Thanks for Supporting The American Legion Post 296**



common:freeFormsBy