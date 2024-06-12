Pioneer Package

By sponsoring our museum, you not only support our mission of preserving Bentonville's history but also enjoy the benefit of a tax deduction for your generous contribution. In Bentonville's thriving and rapidly growing community, it's crucial to engage people of all ages and backgrounds in our inspiring history. With your support, we can create spaces that honor our past and expand appreciation for historic preservation. Based on the package you select, you will receive special perks that only the history museum can offer! Your contribution will always be met by deep appreciation and promotion on all of our social medias, website, as well as at events and workshops we host. Tax deduction info for 501(c) 3 non-profit (tax code 20-1741950) Contribution to Historic Preservation Special Perks Sponsoring the Bentonville History Museum offers a unique opportunity for a range of benefits, community engagement, and support. From exclusive event access to prominent recognition, our sponsors play a vital role in preserving and sharing Bentonville's rich heritage.

By sponsoring our museum, you not only support our mission of preserving Bentonville's history but also enjoy the benefit of a tax deduction for your generous contribution. In Bentonville's thriving and rapidly growing community, it's crucial to engage people of all ages and backgrounds in our inspiring history. With your support, we can create spaces that honor our past and expand appreciation for historic preservation. Based on the package you select, you will receive special perks that only the history museum can offer! Your contribution will always be met by deep appreciation and promotion on all of our social medias, website, as well as at events and workshops we host. Tax deduction info for 501(c) 3 non-profit (tax code 20-1741950) Contribution to Historic Preservation Special Perks Sponsoring the Bentonville History Museum offers a unique opportunity for a range of benefits, community engagement, and support. From exclusive event access to prominent recognition, our sponsors play a vital role in preserving and sharing Bentonville's rich heritage.

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