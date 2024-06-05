Mike Stein Center Court Foundation

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Mike Stein Center Court Foundation

About this event

2024 Mike Stein Open Volunteer

695 Pine St

Bridgewater, MA 02324, USA

Volunteer Registration
Free
As a volunteer at the 2024 Mike Stein Open, you'll assist with setting up prizes, awards, and raffles in the banquet hall, player check-in, or running one of our contests, among other things. You'll receive a complimentary Mike Stein Open T-Shirt along with dinner at the post-round banquet.
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