2024 Mike Stein Open Volunteer

As a volunteer at the 2024 Mike Stein Open, you'll assist with setting up prizes, awards, and raffles in the banquet hall, player check-in, or running one of our contests, among other things. You'll receive a complimentary Mike Stein Open T-Shirt along with dinner at the post-round banquet.

As a volunteer at the 2024 Mike Stein Open, you'll assist with setting up prizes, awards, and raffles in the banquet hall, player check-in, or running one of our contests, among other things. You'll receive a complimentary Mike Stein Open T-Shirt along with dinner at the post-round banquet.

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