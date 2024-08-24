2024 Spaghetti Fundraiser

This ticket provides the sponsor with ability to put company branding on a table, 6 dinner tickets for the 6:30 seating, a bottle of wine included with dinner as well as admission for 6 guests to the meet and greet. Profits from the spaghetti feed go to the post's scholarship program

This ticket provides the sponsor with ability to put company branding on a table, 6 dinner tickets for the 6:30 seating, a bottle of wine included with dinner as well as admission for 6 guests to the meet and greet. Profits from the spaghetti feed go to the post's scholarship program

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