2024 Spaghetti Fundraiser

Add a donation for LLOYD E. HUTCHESON, POST NO. 113, THE AMERICAN LEGION, INCORPORATED
$
6:30 Dinner admission
$20
This ticket grants admission to the spaghetti feed for 1 person. Profits from the spaghetti feed go to the post's scholarship program.
This ticket grants admission to the spaghetti feed for 1 person. Profits from the spaghetti feed go to the post's scholarship program.
Cocktail party admission
$5
Entrance fee helps us cover the light appetizers available and the bar will be open.
Entrance fee helps us cover the light appetizers available and the bar will be open.
Sponsor Table
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This ticket provides the sponsor with ability to put company branding on a table, 6 dinner tickets for the 6:30 seating, a bottle of wine included with dinner as well as admission for 6 guests to the meet and greet.
Profits from the spaghetti feed go to the post's scholarship program
This ticket provides the sponsor with ability to put company branding on a table, 6 dinner tickets for the 6:30 seating, a bottle of wine included with dinner as well as admission for 6 guests to the meet and greet.
Profits from the spaghetti feed go to the post's scholarship program
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