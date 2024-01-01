Chef Paul Smith, the staff at 1010 Bridge Restaurant, and the Junior League of Charleston are hosting a dinner to benefit the JLC!

The Junior League of Charleston, WV, will be partnering with Chef Paul Smith at 1010 Bridge Restaurant to host “Modern Mountain Measures,” which will be a prix fixe community dinner based on the classic recipes from our two cookbooks: Mountain Measures and Mountain Measures, A Second Serving.

The dinner will be held on Sunday, May 5th at 2 p.m. and at 5 p.m. The meal is $100.

Additional drinks and copies of the cookbooks will be available to purchase at the restaurant.

At the dinner, we will be taking supply donations of feminine hygiene products.





MENU





Cocktail

Pomegranate Sparkling





Hors D'oeuvres

Chef's Choice





Salad

Arugula, Fried Feta, Mandarin Oranges, Toasted Almonds, Honey Combe with a Citrus Herb Vinigrette





Entree

Appalachian Roasted Chicken, Lemon Herb Risotto, Roasted Spring Vegetables with a White Wine Jus

OR

Soy Glazed Pressed Tofu, Mushroom Dashi, Sauteed Edamame, Snap Peas and Pickled Vegetables





Dessert

Chocolate Mousse Bomb with Mixed Berries and Honeysuckle Anglaise