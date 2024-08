Event Description





Join Synergist NY and Synergist+ to kick off the spring season! Enjoy drinks, light bites, and networking with fellow female investors at Bergamo's (22 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017).



May 8, 2024 | Synergist NY x Synergist+ | Spring Soirée

Time: May 8, 2024 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm EST



Note: This event is capped. Please submit $25 payment to secure their spot. Synergist will cover the remaining cost of the event.