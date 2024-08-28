O.P. By The Bay Silent Auction

Escape to a newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom villa in beautiful Aptos, California, just minutes from the resort's private beach. This luxurious unit accommodates up to 4 guests and features two master suites, an open-concept living room and kitchen, hardwood flooring, and a cozy fireplace.
Located just a 10-15 minute walk from the beach, this villa offers breathtaking ocean views and some of the best scenery in the resort. Whether you're lounging by the year-round heated pool, strolling along the coast, or simply enjoying the fresh ocean breeze, this charming space promises a serene escape.
With private beach access, free parking, and all the modern comforts (including a laundry system), this two-night getaway will provide you with an unforgettable experience.
Bring your loved ones and enjoy the ultimate coastal retreat in this spacious villa!
For more information, check out the Airbnb listing here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/18451223?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=8abeef20-52cd-46ea-8bf2-0e9008b33c6b&source_impression_id=p3_1726354970_P3qNrN_TJ8259yC3
*Auction item excludes tax ($ dependent on booking), Airbnb service fees ($ dependent on booking) & cleaning fee ($160) [Winner will only need to pay for these fees]
Escape to a newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom villa in beautiful Aptos, California, just minutes from the resort's private beach. This luxurious unit accommodates up to 4 guests and features two master suites, an open-concept living room and kitchen, hardwood flooring, and a cozy fireplace.
Located just a 10-15 minute walk from the beach, this villa offers breathtaking ocean views and some of the best scenery in the resort. Whether you're lounging by the year-round heated pool, strolling along the coast, or simply enjoying the fresh ocean breeze, this charming space promises a serene escape.
With private beach access, free parking, and all the modern comforts (including a laundry system), this two-night getaway will provide you with an unforgettable experience.
Bring your loved ones and enjoy the ultimate coastal retreat in this spacious villa!
For more information, check out the Airbnb listing here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/18451223?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=8abeef20-52cd-46ea-8bf2-0e9008b33c6b&source_impression_id=p3_1726354970_P3qNrN_TJ8259yC3
*Auction item excludes tax ($ dependent on booking), Airbnb service fees ($ dependent on booking) & cleaning fee ($160) [Winner will only need to pay for these fees]
2-Night Stay at a Vintage Farmhouse in Sebastopol
$700
Starting bid
Looking for the ultimate peaceful getaway? This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom Airbnb farmhouse in Sebastopol, California offers a perfect escape for up to 7 guests. This beautifully remodeled home blends vintage charm with modern comforts, offering 5 beds across two stories, and plenty of room to relax. Whether you're gathering with friends or family, this spacious retreat has everything you need to unwind and make lasting memories.
The house features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a cozy fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. You'll find modern amenities like Gigabit ethernet, a 55-inch Apple TV, dimmable lighting, outdoor bbq grill, and even a dedicated workspace. Step outside to enjoy a large patio for al fresco dining, or take in the scenic vineyard and valley views with a glass of wine. With 3.5 acres of land, there’s ample room to explore, including a hilltop with blackberry bushes and sunset views.
With fast WiFi, in unit washer, and an EV charger, this house is both charming and convenient. Plus, free parking and security cameras ensure you have a stress-free stay. This is your chance to experience laid-back luxury in California’s wine country.
Gather your crew and escape to this serene retreat. This Airbnb is the perfect blend of comfort and tranquility, waiting to welcome you!
For more information, check out the Airbnb listing here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/785068651938956317?source_impression_id=p3_1724972603_P3YBsIrIB6yDXn3y
Looking for the ultimate peaceful getaway? This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom Airbnb farmhouse in Sebastopol, California offers a perfect escape for up to 7 guests. This beautifully remodeled home blends vintage charm with modern comforts, offering 5 beds across two stories, and plenty of room to relax. Whether you're gathering with friends or family, this spacious retreat has everything you need to unwind and make lasting memories.
The house features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a cozy fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. You'll find modern amenities like Gigabit ethernet, a 55-inch Apple TV, dimmable lighting, outdoor bbq grill, and even a dedicated workspace. Step outside to enjoy a large patio for al fresco dining, or take in the scenic vineyard and valley views with a glass of wine. With 3.5 acres of land, there’s ample room to explore, including a hilltop with blackberry bushes and sunset views.
With fast WiFi, in unit washer, and an EV charger, this house is both charming and convenient. Plus, free parking and security cameras ensure you have a stress-free stay. This is your chance to experience laid-back luxury in California’s wine country.
Gather your crew and escape to this serene retreat. This Airbnb is the perfect blend of comfort and tranquility, waiting to welcome you!
For more information, check out the Airbnb listing here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/785068651938956317?source_impression_id=p3_1724972603_P3YBsIrIB6yDXn3y
Private 4-course Dinner for 2
$150
Starting bid
Step into a world of culinary delight, right at home! And indulge in a gourmet experience like no other. Treat yourself to a 4-course private dinner featuring masterful culinary creations, served right in your home for two unforgettable hours.
Start with a soup of the month, followed by a delightful Grilled Peaches Salad with Mint Vinaigrette. For the main event, a savory Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon, paired with Horseradish Mashed Potatoes and Summer Vegetables. Cap it all off with a silky, rich Flan for dessert. All made from scratch, in your own kitchen!
Think of it as your own personal chef experience! The culinary artist behind the magic, with 20 years of experience as executive chef and featured in PBS’s America’s Heartland focusing on airline catering, will ensure every course is prepared to perfection and served with impeccable timing. He’ll touch base with the lucky winner to chat about your kitchen setup, making sure everything goes smoothly. Get ready to wow your taste buds and create a night to remember!
Step into a world of culinary delight, right at home! And indulge in a gourmet experience like no other. Treat yourself to a 4-course private dinner featuring masterful culinary creations, served right in your home for two unforgettable hours.
Start with a soup of the month, followed by a delightful Grilled Peaches Salad with Mint Vinaigrette. For the main event, a savory Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon, paired with Horseradish Mashed Potatoes and Summer Vegetables. Cap it all off with a silky, rich Flan for dessert. All made from scratch, in your own kitchen!
Think of it as your own personal chef experience! The culinary artist behind the magic, with 20 years of experience as executive chef and featured in PBS’s America’s Heartland focusing on airline catering, will ensure every course is prepared to perfection and served with impeccable timing. He’ll touch base with the lucky winner to chat about your kitchen setup, making sure everything goes smoothly. Get ready to wow your taste buds and create a night to remember!
Dom Perignon Vintage 2010 Brut with Gift Box
$300
Starting bid
Experience the refined elegance of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010, a champagne crafted with precision and care. Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010 is a masterpiece of winemaking, aged for eight years to achieve a flawless balance of freshness and richness. Crafted with precision, this champagne exemplifies Dom Pérignon’s dedication to creating exceptional vintages. Encased in a sleek gift box, the 2010 Brut offers an elevated and luxurious tasting experience that transforms any moment into something extraordinary.
With a 12.5% ABV and produced in France, this iconic champagne is perfect for marking life’s special milestones or simply enjoying a refined moment. Raise your glass to timeless luxury and celebrate with a sip of this exquisite vintage.
Experience the refined elegance of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010, a champagne crafted with precision and care. Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010 is a masterpiece of winemaking, aged for eight years to achieve a flawless balance of freshness and richness. Crafted with precision, this champagne exemplifies Dom Pérignon’s dedication to creating exceptional vintages. Encased in a sleek gift box, the 2010 Brut offers an elevated and luxurious tasting experience that transforms any moment into something extraordinary.
With a 12.5% ABV and produced in France, this iconic champagne is perfect for marking life’s special milestones or simply enjoying a refined moment. Raise your glass to timeless luxury and celebrate with a sip of this exquisite vintage.
The Leap Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
$90
Starting bid
Experience the exceptional craftsmanship of the Stags' Leap District with The Leap Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2018. This exquisite wine is crafted from the finest barrels of the century-old, 240-acre estate, delivering a perfect blend of richness and elegance. Its deep connection to the unique terroir produces a wine that is built to last and evolve beautifully over time.
With aromas of ripe blackcurrants, blackberries, licorice, cloves, and tobacco, this Cabernet Sauvignon entices the senses. Subtle hints of crushed stones and nut shells add complexity. On the palate, the wine is full-bodied with velvety tannins, showcasing layers of spiced, mellow fruit and finishing with a luxurious chocolatey note.
This bottle is a true expression of Napa Valley's winemaking heritage and would make a remarkable addition to any collection.
Experience the exceptional craftsmanship of the Stags' Leap District with The Leap Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2018. This exquisite wine is crafted from the finest barrels of the century-old, 240-acre estate, delivering a perfect blend of richness and elegance. Its deep connection to the unique terroir produces a wine that is built to last and evolve beautifully over time.
With aromas of ripe blackcurrants, blackberries, licorice, cloves, and tobacco, this Cabernet Sauvignon entices the senses. Subtle hints of crushed stones and nut shells add complexity. On the palate, the wine is full-bodied with velvety tannins, showcasing layers of spiced, mellow fruit and finishing with a luxurious chocolatey note.
This bottle is a true expression of Napa Valley's winemaking heritage and would make a remarkable addition to any collection.
Flowers Camp Meeting Ridge Pinot Noir 2015
$80
Starting bid
Discover the elegance of Sonoma Coast with Flowers Camp Meeting Ridge Pinot Noir 2015. This vintage offers layers of coastal spice, boysenberry, and ripe raspberry on the nose, providing intense, alluring aromatics. On the palate, the wine showcases hibiscus and bergamot flavors, supported by fine-grained tannins and bracing acidity, delivering both complexity and finesse.
Crafted by winemaker Dave Keatley alongside viticulturist Matt Osgood, this 2015 vintage is both lively and refined. Its fresh, fully ripe fruit is complemented by the cool, foresty essence of the surrounding hills. Notes of oregano, sassafras, roses, and orange spice add depth, making this Pinot Noir a perfect pairing for dishes like roast duck. With its bright profile and layered complexity, this wine has the stamina to age beautifully and continue evolving over time.
A sophisticated and collectible bottle, this Pinot Noir is a true expression of the Sonoma Coast’s coastal terroir.
Discover the elegance of Sonoma Coast with Flowers Camp Meeting Ridge Pinot Noir 2015. This vintage offers layers of coastal spice, boysenberry, and ripe raspberry on the nose, providing intense, alluring aromatics. On the palate, the wine showcases hibiscus and bergamot flavors, supported by fine-grained tannins and bracing acidity, delivering both complexity and finesse.
Crafted by winemaker Dave Keatley alongside viticulturist Matt Osgood, this 2015 vintage is both lively and refined. Its fresh, fully ripe fruit is complemented by the cool, foresty essence of the surrounding hills. Notes of oregano, sassafras, roses, and orange spice add depth, making this Pinot Noir a perfect pairing for dishes like roast duck. With its bright profile and layered complexity, this wine has the stamina to age beautifully and continue evolving over time.
A sophisticated and collectible bottle, this Pinot Noir is a true expression of the Sonoma Coast’s coastal terroir.
One Hope Longevity Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
$50
Starting bid
This 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon represents the powerful collaboration between Longevity Wines and ONEHOPE, combining their passions to create a wine with purpose.
Rich notes of cranberry and rhubarb shine in this full-bodied wine, offering a bold yet balanced palate. Perfectly paired with a deep-dish sausage pizza or even oatmeal cookies, it’s a versatile Cabernet that can be enjoyed with good company as you raise a glass to hope and positive change.
A unique and purposeful wine, this 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon makes for a memorable auction item.
This 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon represents the powerful collaboration between Longevity Wines and ONEHOPE, combining their passions to create a wine with purpose.
Rich notes of cranberry and rhubarb shine in this full-bodied wine, offering a bold yet balanced palate. Perfectly paired with a deep-dish sausage pizza or even oatmeal cookies, it’s a versatile Cabernet that can be enjoyed with good company as you raise a glass to hope and positive change.
A unique and purposeful wine, this 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon makes for a memorable auction item.
5 Private 1 hour Golf Lessons
$300
Starting bid
Elevate your golf game with five personalized 1-hour lessons from Elliot Bunyaviroch, a former Division 1 golfer at UC San Diego, where he competed for four years and served as captain for his final two. With 17 years of playing experience and a deep passion for the game, Elliot is now opening an indoor golf facility in Dublin, CA, and brings his expertise to golfers of all levels.
Elliot's teaching style focuses on simplifying the game and honing in on the fundamentals, making his lessons accessible and effective for both beginners and advanced players. He has experience coaching both kids and adults, using a comprehensive approach that incorporates video analysis to help students improve their game and enjoy golf even more.
This package is perfect for anyone looking to refine their skills with the guidance of a seasoned golfer.
Elevate your golf game with five personalized 1-hour lessons from Elliot Bunyaviroch, a former Division 1 golfer at UC San Diego, where he competed for four years and served as captain for his final two. With 17 years of playing experience and a deep passion for the game, Elliot is now opening an indoor golf facility in Dublin, CA, and brings his expertise to golfers of all levels.
Elliot's teaching style focuses on simplifying the game and honing in on the fundamentals, making his lessons accessible and effective for both beginners and advanced players. He has experience coaching both kids and adults, using a comprehensive approach that incorporates video analysis to help students improve their game and enjoy golf even more.
This package is perfect for anyone looking to refine their skills with the guidance of a seasoned golfer.
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