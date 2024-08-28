O.P. By The Bay Silent Auction

Looking for the ultimate peaceful getaway? This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom Airbnb farmhouse in Sebastopol, California offers a perfect escape for up to 7 guests. This beautifully remodeled home blends vintage charm with modern comforts, offering 5 beds across two stories, and plenty of room to relax. Whether you're gathering with friends or family, this spacious retreat has everything you need to unwind and make lasting memories. The house features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a cozy fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. You'll find modern amenities like Gigabit ethernet, a 55-inch Apple TV, dimmable lighting, outdoor bbq grill, and even a dedicated workspace. Step outside to enjoy a large patio for al fresco dining, or take in the scenic vineyard and valley views with a glass of wine. With 3.5 acres of land, there’s ample room to explore, including a hilltop with blackberry bushes and sunset views. With fast WiFi, in unit washer, and an EV charger, this house is both charming and convenient. Plus, free parking and security cameras ensure you have a stress-free stay. This is your chance to experience laid-back luxury in California’s wine country. Gather your crew and escape to this serene retreat. This Airbnb is the perfect blend of comfort and tranquility, waiting to welcome you! For more information, check out the Airbnb listing here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/785068651938956317?source_impression_id=p3_1724972603_P3YBsIrIB6yDXn3y

Looking for the ultimate peaceful getaway? This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom Airbnb farmhouse in Sebastopol, California offers a perfect escape for up to 7 guests. This beautifully remodeled home blends vintage charm with modern comforts, offering 5 beds across two stories, and plenty of room to relax. Whether you're gathering with friends or family, this spacious retreat has everything you need to unwind and make lasting memories. The house features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a cozy fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. You'll find modern amenities like Gigabit ethernet, a 55-inch Apple TV, dimmable lighting, outdoor bbq grill, and even a dedicated workspace. Step outside to enjoy a large patio for al fresco dining, or take in the scenic vineyard and valley views with a glass of wine. With 3.5 acres of land, there’s ample room to explore, including a hilltop with blackberry bushes and sunset views. With fast WiFi, in unit washer, and an EV charger, this house is both charming and convenient. Plus, free parking and security cameras ensure you have a stress-free stay. This is your chance to experience laid-back luxury in California’s wine country. Gather your crew and escape to this serene retreat. This Airbnb is the perfect blend of comfort and tranquility, waiting to welcome you! For more information, check out the Airbnb listing here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/785068651938956317?source_impression_id=p3_1724972603_P3YBsIrIB6yDXn3y

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