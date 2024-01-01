Mother's Day Live in person & Facebook Live Raffle

🎉 Attention Steel City! (719) Home of the Heroes, One thing about "US" Is Pueblo is an amazing City with some True Heroes and amazing hospitality, Kindness & Pride in Our great City and We Need you to be apart of this Epic Jump Start Non Profit that is all about Helping People help themselves. Here @#SteelCitiesAHandUpNotAHandOut

We stand for Human Compassion, Recovery, Hope for the Homeless, less fortunate providing Resources, locally at Steelcityahandupnotahandout Outreach, Fighting Hunger, depression and despair & Helping Folks with Re-Entry back into our community, Job Skills Training, providing those in need with pivotal Tools, Resources, & Guidance, helping Young people with staying positive, busy & productive while providing a reward system for the hard work they put forth while keeping it Real & fair for All. Our youth,& "Young Adults They are the Now, & the Future of Pueblo & our future Leaders of America! Anyway for now Let's get right into this Perfume & Cologne Live Mother's Day RAFFLE that's TAKING place both in person & for those that won't be attending but can still be apart of it & still be eligible to WIN! On Facebook Live This upcoming Mother's Day SUNDAY MAY 12TH at 4 Pm Mountain Standard time. There will be 3 Winners, names will be drawn until both a Male & a Female name is drawn as a Winner, then the 3rd winner will receive a surprise Gift card and a special extra gift! Raffle Tickets are $5 each with unlimited entries up until 3 pm on Day of Raffle. Aqua De Geo for Men & Woman will be the 1st/2nd Prize! Tickets can be purchased Via Cash App or cash can be brought to address below these are the 2 options for All Raffle Tickets! @ 2626 Lake Ave to Adam Collins & or Sarah Miller. Pick up of funds for tickets can also be arraigned just inbox asap on Facebook messenger to either of us for pick up times and locations!





Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at the Steel Cities A Hand Up Not A Hand Out’s fundraising event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there! Pizza will be available on first come first serve basis!





Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.





Thank you in advance, for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.