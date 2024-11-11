Ivy Community Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

Ivy Community Foundation Inc.

About this event

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4th Annual Glitz and Kickz Toy Drive Soiree

1650 Virginia Ave

College Park, GA 30337

Add a donation for Ivy Community Foundation Inc.

$

General Admission
$20
General Admission 7:30 pm-10:30 pm - A toy is required for entry - Sweet Treats are available on a first come first serve basis - guests will receive a commemorative ornament - Cash Bar Available
VIP Ticket
$50
VIP Admission 7:30 - 10:30 pm - A toy is required for entry - Reserved seating - Catered Meal Enjoy a combination of wings, broccolini, bang bang shrimp, coconut rice, garlic mash, salad, and muffins. - Drink Voucher
VIP Ticket-Couple
$90
The couple's ticket provides admission for two at a special rate. Perfect for partners, friends, or family members, this ticket option lets you experience the event side-by-side with exclusive savings. VIP Admission 7:30-10:30 pm - A toy is required for entry - Reserved seating - Catered Meal Enjoy a combination of wings, broccolini, bang bang shrimp, coconut rice, garlic mash, salad, and muffins. - Drink Voucher

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