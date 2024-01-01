Sidney Booster Club Kickoff Raffle

Sidney Booster Club Basket Raffle:









Join us for an exciting basket raffle to support the newly formed Sidney Booster Club! We're bringing the community together for an event filled with fantastic prizes, local flair, and the chance to win big. Dive into a treasure trove of local business giveaways that showcase the best of Sidney — from delightful dining experiences to services that pamper and please.





And for our grand prize? Get ready to sing along with none other than country music superstar Kenny Chesney! Two lucky winners will score tickets to the "Sun Goes Down Tour," an event sure to be remembered as a highlight of your summer. So not only could you win some spectacular prizes, but you'll also be supporting the spirit and drive of our local teams and organizations.





Every ticket you purchase fuels our mission to empower and support our community's talents. Don't miss out on the fun and the opportunity to be a part of something bigger. Rally around our teams, cheer for our youth, and you might just walk away with a prize that makes your year. Get your raffle tickets now and be a part of the Sidney legacy!





