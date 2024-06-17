Sandstorm 2024 Spring/Summer Training Sessions
All new players must attend tryouts or schedule an evaluation with Sandstorm coaches before registering, except for the Lil' Diggers training group.
Elites – Experienced Players executing all skills on an advanced level - Start April 11 - Tues. & Thurs.
Aces – High School & Advanced Middle School - Start April 11 - Tues. & Thurs.
Dimes – New High School and Advanced Middle School - Start April 3 - Mon. & Wed.
Sand Slingers – New Middle School and Advanced Elementary - Start April 10 - Mon. & Wed.
Lil’ Diggers – Not required to try out - Start May 15 - Mondays only
