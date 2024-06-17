Logo
Sandstorm 2024 Spring/Summer Training Sessions

All new players must attend tryouts or schedule an evaluation with Sandstorm coaches before registering, except for the Lil' Diggers training group.


Need more information about each group? Go to www.sandstormbeachvb.com/trainings for even more detail.
 
Elites – Experienced Players executing all skills on an advanced level - Start April 11 - Tues. & Thurs.
Aces – High School & Advanced Middle School - Start April 11 - Tues. & Thurs.
Dimes – New High School and Advanced Middle School - Start April 3 - Mon. & Wed. 
Sand Slingers – New Middle School and Advanced Elementary - Start April 10 - Mon. & Wed.
Lil’ Diggers – Not required to try out - Start May 15 - Mondays only
 
All Sandstorm activities require an AVP Silver or Gold membership (this is for insurance purposes and required for all programming.
 
Thank you.
For questions, go to our website www.sandstormbeachvb.com
