The 3rd Annual Kappa Black & White - Scholarship Fundraiser

The Kenneth L. Howard Endowed Scholarship Fund of The Columbus (OH) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. presents this special event - The 3rd Annual Black & White KLHESF Scholarship Fundraiser.



Join us for an elegant night of networking and socializing in support of area students. Since 1986, we have supported over 200 local students with a total of $185,000+ in partial scholarships.



Our special guest for the evening will be Emmy Award winning journalist Ed Gordon.



Ed Gordon's keynote address will be on: “________________________________________________________________________”.



For more information about our keynote speaker, click on her bio here



Tickets purchased by Sept 13th will receive attendee selected dinner option(s). For Tickets purchased after Sept 13th, dinner options will be based on pre-ordered plates by Event Host.



Dinner Options:

• ____________________

• ____________________

• ____________________



Chef’s choice Seasonal Dessert will be served



COVID Safety: Mask and Hand Sanitizer will be available for your health and safety.



Hotel Information:

We have secured a block of 30 rooms for you to stay at the hotel on Friday and/or Saturday evenings.



You will find the Group Code (314913) which may be used when booking over the phone with the front desk at (614.880.4300).



If booking online, click here



Cut-Off Date: ____________________