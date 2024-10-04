Pink Warrior Angels

Hosted by

Pink Warrior Angels

About this event

2025 ROH Masquerade Gala

4899 Leroy Pkwy

West, TX 76691

VIrtual Ticket
$10
A link will be sent 48 hours before the event to watch your favorite ROH Model online.
Add On Wine Pull
$20
Pull a random wine valued anywhere from $20 to $100
Add On Burbon Pull
$20
Pull a random burbon valued anywhere from $20 to $100
Reserved Table of 10
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserved Table of 10 prime seating
AMETHYST SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Recognition as an Amethyst Sponsor on all digital and print advertising 1 Reserved table (10 guests) Half-page ad in the evening program
RUNWAY COACH SPONSOR
$2,500
It provides our models with Runway Coach Lolita Frazier of Strut Talk. Up to four guests can enjoy a private class with the models.
VIP Table of 10
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
VIP Table of 10 with prime seating and 10 drink coupons
Silver Sponsor Level
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Prime Seating | 10 Drink Coupons | 1 VIP table (10 guests) Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on all digital and print advertising & our Website Full-page ad in the evening program
General Table of 10
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
This is for a table of 10 General reserved seating
DAY OF PAMPERING SPONSOR
$2,000
Models are treated to a relaxing spa day. This includes scalp, hand, back massages, and hair and makeup services for show day.
PROGRAM PRINTING SPONSOR
$500
Help showcase the evening with a beautiful commemorative program.
GOLD SPONSOR
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Prime Seating | 10 Drink Coupons | 1 VIP table (10 guests) Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on all digital and print advertising & our website "Commercial' during the LIVE show Full-page ad in the evening program
General admission
$75
Single Ticket Open seating
Models Only - Cleaning Fee
$50
This is a nonrefundable cleaning fee
Add a donation for Pink Warrior Angels

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