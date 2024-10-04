2025 ROH Masquerade Gala

A link will be sent 48 hours before the event to watch your favorite ROH Model online.
A link will be sent 48 hours before the event to watch your favorite ROH Model online.
Add On Wine Pull
$20
Pull a random wine valued anywhere from $20 to $100
Pull a random wine valued anywhere from $20 to $100
Add On Burbon Pull
$20
Pull a random burbon valued anywhere from $20 to $100
Pull a random burbon valued anywhere from $20 to $100
Reserved Table of 10
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserved Table of 10 prime seating
Reserved Table of 10 prime seating
AMETHYST SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Recognition as an Amethyst Sponsor on all digital and print advertising
1 Reserved table (10 guests)
Half-page ad in the evening program
Recognition as an Amethyst Sponsor on all digital and print advertising
1 Reserved table (10 guests)
Half-page ad in the evening program
RUNWAY COACH SPONSOR
$2,500
It provides our models with Runway Coach Lolita Frazier of Strut Talk. Up to four guests can enjoy a private class with the models.
It provides our models with Runway Coach Lolita Frazier of Strut Talk. Up to four guests can enjoy a private class with the models.
VIP Table of 10
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
VIP Table of 10 with prime seating and 10 drink coupons
VIP Table of 10 with prime seating and 10 drink coupons
Silver Sponsor Level
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Prime Seating | 10 Drink Coupons | 1 VIP table (10 guests)
Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on all
digital and print advertising & our Website
Full-page ad in the evening program
Prime Seating | 10 Drink Coupons | 1 VIP table (10 guests)
Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on all
digital and print advertising & our Website
Full-page ad in the evening program
General Table of 10
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
This is for a table of 10 General reserved seating
This is for a table of 10 General reserved seating
DAY OF PAMPERING SPONSOR
$2,000
Models are treated to a relaxing spa day. This includes scalp, hand, back massages, and hair and makeup services for show day.
Models are treated to a relaxing spa day. This includes scalp, hand, back massages, and hair and makeup services for show day.
PROGRAM PRINTING SPONSOR
$500
Help showcase the evening with a beautiful commemorative program.
Help showcase the evening with a beautiful commemorative program.
GOLD SPONSOR
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Prime Seating | 10 Drink Coupons | 1 VIP table (10 guests)
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on all digital and print advertising & our website
"Commercial' during the LIVE show
Full-page ad in the evening program
Prime Seating | 10 Drink Coupons | 1 VIP table (10 guests)
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on all digital and print advertising & our website
"Commercial' during the LIVE show
Full-page ad in the evening program
General admission
$75
Single Ticket Open seating
Single Ticket Open seating
Models Only - Cleaning Fee
$50
This is a nonrefundable cleaning fee
This is a nonrefundable cleaning fee
Add a donation for Pink Warrior Angels
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!