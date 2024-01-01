MS/HS Musical Patron

Are you a Patron of the Arts? Would you like to advertise your business? Your listing will be in the playbill for 2 shows, reaching about 700 people. See the different patron levels available below





$10 Patron

Name listed as a patron

$25 Patron

Name listed as a patron *

Business Card sized advertisement Please supply a business card to [email protected]



$40 Patron

Name listed as a patron **

Half Page Advertisement Please supply a business card or logo to [email protected]



$75 Patron

Name listed as a patron ***

Full Page Advertisement Please supply a business card or logo with information you would like published (i.e. Sale, Discounts, phone number or operating hours) to [email protected]





