Christian Central Academy
MS/HS Musical Patron

39 Academy St, Williamsville, NY 14221, USA

Are you a Patron of the Arts? Would you like to advertise your business? Your listing will be in the playbill for 2 shows, reaching about 700 people. See the different patron levels available below


$10 Patron

  • Name listed as a patron

$25 Patron

  • Name listed as a patron *

  • Business Card sized advertisement

$40 Patron

  • Name listed as a patron **

  • Half Page Advertisement

$75 Patron

  • Name listed as a patron ***

  • Full Page Advertisement

    • Please supply a business card or logo with information you would like published (i.e. Sale, Discounts, phone number or operating hours) to [email protected] 


