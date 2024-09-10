2024 Oktoberfest Parents Social

Included in your ticket price of $40 per person are (2) drink tokens, as well as unlimited pizza, hot dogs, and giant pretzels from Newsylum Brewing Co. Drink tokens can be used on beer, as well as wines and hard seltzers.
Included in your ticket price of $40 per person are (2) drink tokens, as well as unlimited pizza, hot dogs, and giant pretzels from Newsylum Brewing Co. Drink tokens can be used on beer, as well as wines and hard seltzers.
Unlimited food
$20
Included in your ticket price of $20 per person is unlimited pizza, hot dogs, and giant pretzels from Newsylum Brewing Co.
Included in your ticket price of $20 per person is unlimited pizza, hot dogs, and giant pretzels from Newsylum Brewing Co.
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