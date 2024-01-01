LACI Studio Colombia: Dive into the Vibrant World of Mexican Folklore Dance

Join us for an exciting master class with instructor and dancer Arturo Curiel.





Mexican folklore is a tapestry woven from the threads of centuries-old traditions, myths, legends, and customs passed down through generations. It's a vibrant mosaic that reflects the rich cultural heritage of Mexico, characterized by its diversity, color, and depth.

At the heart of Mexican folklore lies a profound connection to the land, the ancestors, and the spirit world. It encompasses a myriad of elements, including music, dance, art, cuisine, and religious rituals, all of which contribute to the country's unique identity.





Throughout the master class, Arturo will share insights into the significance of each dance, offering context that deepens your understanding and appreciation. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just beginning your journey, this experience invites you to express your passion for dance while connecting with the rich tapestry of Mexican folklore.

Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty and vibrancy of Mexican folklore dance. Join us and let the rhythms of Mexico ignite your spirit and inspire your soul.