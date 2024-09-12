Flora Rehabilitation and Health Care Center's Silent Auction

Flora Battery and Alternator donated an HD-100 Quickvault $150 value Perfect for: drawers, nightstands, underneath vehicle seats, suitcases, closet shelves, etc. Protect - handguns, phones, wallets, passports, medications or other small valuables. The HD-100 will fit most standard handguns and is perfect for other small valuables. The included Security Cable allows for additional protection when at home or in an automobile. With this portable gun safe you will have quick access from discrete locations, such as in a desk drawer or under the seat of a car or truck. The mini gun safe is TSA compatible for airline use. Liberty is known for quality and stands behind the HD models by offering a 2-year replacement warranty on any defects.

Flora Battery and Alternator donated an HD-100 Quickvault $150 value Perfect for: drawers, nightstands, underneath vehicle seats, suitcases, closet shelves, etc. Protect - handguns, phones, wallets, passports, medications or other small valuables. The HD-100 will fit most standard handguns and is perfect for other small valuables. The included Security Cable allows for additional protection when at home or in an automobile. With this portable gun safe you will have quick access from discrete locations, such as in a desk drawer or under the seat of a car or truck. The mini gun safe is TSA compatible for airline use. Liberty is known for quality and stands behind the HD models by offering a 2-year replacement warranty on any defects.

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