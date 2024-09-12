Flora Rehabilitation and Health Care Center's Silent Auction
Gallery Space Rental
$100
Starting bid
Need a space to host an event? Starrlight Studio donated a Gift certificate for their Gallery Space a $200.00 value, for all day use of their gallery space.
Need a space to host an event? Starrlight Studio donated a Gift certificate for their Gallery Space a $200.00 value, for all day use of their gallery space.
Family Photography Session
$50
Starting bid
Arriel Starr Photography donated an hour long family session. Comes with Digital Downloads and a print release. ($100 Value)
Arriel Starr Photography donated an hour long family session. Comes with Digital Downloads and a print release. ($100 Value)
Apple Pie
$5
Starting bid
Amy Durbin will be making a fresh Apple Pie!
Amy Durbin will be making a fresh Apple Pie!
Pecan Pie
$5
Starting bid
Amy Durbin will be making a fresh Pecan Pie!
Amy Durbin will be making a fresh Pecan Pie!
Pedicure
$30
Starting bid
Samantha Bennet at JSalon has donated a pedicure service. ($40.00 Value)
Samantha Bennet at JSalon has donated a pedicure service. ($40.00 Value)
Hand Woven Blanket
$20
Starting bid
This beautifully woven blanket was donated to the facility auction by an employee.
This beautifully woven blanket was donated to the facility auction by an employee.
Baldwin Funmachine
$50
Starting bid
Flora Rehab donated the Baldwin Funmachine ($145 Value)
Flora Rehab donated the Baldwin Funmachine ($145 Value)
HD-100 QuickVault
$100
Starting bid
Flora Battery and Alternator donated an HD-100 Quickvault $150 value
Perfect for: drawers, nightstands, underneath vehicle seats, suitcases, closet shelves, etc. Protect - handguns, phones, wallets, passports, medications or other small valuables.
The HD-100 will fit most standard handguns and is perfect for other small valuables. The included Security Cable allows for additional protection when at home or in an automobile. With this portable gun safe you will have quick access from discrete locations, such as in a desk drawer or under the seat of a car or truck. The mini gun safe is TSA compatible for airline use.
Liberty is known for quality and stands behind the HD models by offering a 2-year replacement warranty on any defects.
Flora Battery and Alternator donated an HD-100 Quickvault $150 value
Perfect for: drawers, nightstands, underneath vehicle seats, suitcases, closet shelves, etc. Protect - handguns, phones, wallets, passports, medications or other small valuables.
The HD-100 will fit most standard handguns and is perfect for other small valuables. The included Security Cable allows for additional protection when at home or in an automobile. With this portable gun safe you will have quick access from discrete locations, such as in a desk drawer or under the seat of a car or truck. The mini gun safe is TSA compatible for airline use.
Liberty is known for quality and stands behind the HD models by offering a 2-year replacement warranty on any defects.
2016 Proof Set
$70
Starting bid
Clay City Banking Co. of Flora donated a collectible 2016 Proof Set - Value:
Clay City Banking Co. of Flora donated a collectible 2016 Proof Set - Value:
Gym Membership
$20
Starting bid
The Gym donated a gym membership! Value:
The Gym donated a gym membership! Value:
Tupperwear Gift Certificate
$25
Starting bid
BriLisa Hewkin donated a Gift Certificate to purchase tupperwear through TupperTime with Lisa ($50.00 Value)
BriLisa Hewkin donated a Gift Certificate to purchase tupperwear through TupperTime with Lisa ($50.00 Value)
More Items Coming soon
Free
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!