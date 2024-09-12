Hosted by

Flora Rehabilitation and Health Care Center

About this event

Flora Rehabilitation and Health Care Center's Silent Auction

Gallery Space Rental item
Gallery Space Rental
$100

Starting bid

Need a space to host an event? Starrlight Studio donated a Gift certificate for their Gallery Space a $200.00 value, for all day use of their gallery space.
Family Photography Session item
Family Photography Session
$50

Starting bid

Arriel Starr Photography donated an hour long family session. Comes with Digital Downloads and a print release. ($100 Value)
Apple Pie item
Apple Pie
$5

Starting bid

Amy Durbin will be making a fresh Apple Pie!
Pecan Pie item
Pecan Pie
$5

Starting bid

Amy Durbin will be making a fresh Pecan Pie!
Pedicure item
Pedicure
$30

Starting bid

Samantha Bennet at JSalon has donated a pedicure service. ($40.00 Value)
Hand Woven Blanket item
Hand Woven Blanket
$20

Starting bid

This beautifully woven blanket was donated to the facility auction by an employee.
Baldwin Funmachine item
Baldwin Funmachine
$50

Starting bid

Flora Rehab donated the Baldwin Funmachine ($145 Value)
HD-100 QuickVault item
HD-100 QuickVault
$100

Starting bid

Flora Battery and Alternator donated an HD-100 Quickvault $150 value Perfect for: drawers, nightstands, underneath vehicle seats, suitcases, closet shelves, etc. Protect - handguns, phones, wallets, passports, medications or other small valuables. The HD-100 will fit most standard handguns and is perfect for other small valuables. The included Security Cable allows for additional protection when at home or in an automobile. With this portable gun safe you will have quick access from discrete locations, such as in a desk drawer or under the seat of a car or truck. The mini gun safe is TSA compatible for airline use. Liberty is known for quality and stands behind the HD models by offering a 2-year replacement warranty on any defects.
2016 Proof Set
$70

Starting bid

Clay City Banking Co. of Flora donated a collectible 2016 Proof Set - Value:
Gym Membership
$20

Starting bid

The Gym donated a gym membership! Value:
Tupperwear Gift Certificate item
Tupperwear Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

BriLisa Hewkin donated a Gift Certificate to purchase tupperwear through TupperTime with Lisa ($50.00 Value)
More Items Coming soon item
More Items Coming soon
Free

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!