Clarence Center Cheetah Chase Color Run

Register your runner, and jumpstart their campaign page with their first contribution! Runners will receive (per campaign total) Raise Funds and Earn Amazing Prizes! Get creative and raise funds to unlock exciting rewards! Here’s what you can earn: Raise Funds and Earn Amazing Prizes! Get creative and raise funds to unlock exciting rewards! Here’s what you can earn: $30: Event T-shirt and Dye Packet $60: Cheetah Ears, Exclusive Race Sticker and $30 prizes $90: Inflatable Instrument and $60 and $30 prizes $150: Color Blast Bottle, Sunglasses and $90, $60, and $30 prizes $250: Lunch w/ Mrs. Buffomante & a Friend! (students only) and $150, $90, $60, and $30 prizes $500: Gift Card to Dawn's Candy Shack, Lunch w/ CCE Staff Member of your Choice! (students only), Wireless Speaker, and $150, $90, $60, and $30 prizes

Register your runner, and jumpstart their campaign page with their first contribution! Runners will receive (per campaign total) Raise Funds and Earn Amazing Prizes! Get creative and raise funds to unlock exciting rewards! Here’s what you can earn: Raise Funds and Earn Amazing Prizes! Get creative and raise funds to unlock exciting rewards! Here’s what you can earn: $30: Event T-shirt and Dye Packet $60: Cheetah Ears, Exclusive Race Sticker and $30 prizes $90: Inflatable Instrument and $60 and $30 prizes $150: Color Blast Bottle, Sunglasses and $90, $60, and $30 prizes $250: Lunch w/ Mrs. Buffomante & a Friend! (students only) and $150, $90, $60, and $30 prizes $500: Gift Card to Dawn's Candy Shack, Lunch w/ CCE Staff Member of your Choice! (students only), Wireless Speaker, and $150, $90, $60, and $30 prizes

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