Clarence Center Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Clarence Center Elementary PTO

About this event

Clarence Center Cheetah Chase Color Run

9600 Clarence Center Rd

Clarence Center, NY 14032, USA

Register
$30
Register your runner, and jumpstart their campaign page with their first contribution! Runners will receive (per campaign total) Raise Funds and Earn Amazing Prizes! Get creative and raise funds to unlock exciting rewards! Here’s what you can earn: Raise Funds and Earn Amazing Prizes! Get creative and raise funds to unlock exciting rewards! Here’s what you can earn: $30: Event T-shirt and Dye Packet $60: Cheetah Ears, Exclusive Race Sticker and $30 prizes $90: Inflatable Instrument and $60 and $30 prizes $150: Color Blast Bottle, Sunglasses and $90, $60, and $30 prizes $250: Lunch w/ Mrs. Buffomante & a Friend! (students only) and $150, $90, $60, and $30 prizes $500: Gift Card to Dawn's Candy Shack, Lunch w/ CCE Staff Member of your Choice! (students only), Wireless Speaker, and $150, $90, $60, and $30 prizes

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