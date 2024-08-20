Confidence Tea Infusions Shop

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A bright punch of peach with soft floral finish of chamomile. Apple pieces,Rosehip natural peach flavor, pineapple pieces, chamomile flowers, lemon verbena. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Apple pieces, Hibiscus petals, Rosehip pieces, Cinnamon, Elderberry pieces Clove, Cranberry pieces, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Tart, crisp apple and delicate spice mélange. A robust cup that captures the fruity nuance of spiced apples. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Apple pieces, Hibiscus petals, Rosehip pieces, Cinnamon, Elderberry pieces Clove, Cranberry pieces, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Tart, crisp apple and delicate spice mélange. A robust cup that captures the fruity nuance of spiced apples. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Apple, hibiscus, rosehip, natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free Herb and Fruit. Refreshing character of lemon and sweet tropical notes of mango.
Apple, hibiscus, rosehip, natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free Herb and Fruit. Refreshing character of lemon and sweet tropical notes of mango.
Apple, hibiscus, rosehip, natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free Herb and Fruit. Refreshing character of lemon and sweet tropical notes of mango.
Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending. Ingredients: Green tea, Black tea, Turmeric, Ginger, Bael Nut, Cornflower petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Low caffeine. Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending.Antioxidant Level: Very High ?
Caffeine Content: Low
Shelf Life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening
Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending. Ingredients: Green tea, Black tea, Turmeric, Ginger, Bael Nut, Cornflower petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Low caffeine. Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending.Antioxidant Level: Very High ?
Caffeine Content: Low
Shelf Life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending. Ingredients: Green tea, Black tea, Turmeric, Ginger, Bael Nut, Cornflower petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Low caffeine. Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending. Antioxidant Level: Very High ?
Caffeine Content: Low
Shelf Life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Black tea, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black+White pepper, Clove, Nutmeg, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Medium caffeine. Creamy Madagascar vanilla notes dance with tingling Malabar Coast spices. A lively ginger finish is accentuated by candy cardamom.
Black tea, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black+White pepper, Clove, Nutmeg, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Medium caffeine. Creamy Madagascar vanilla notes dance with tingling Malabar Coast spices. A lively ginger finish is accentuated by candy cardamom.
Black tea, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black+White pepper, Clove, Nutmeg, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Medium caffeine. Creamy Madagascar vanilla notes dance with tingling Malabar Coast spices. A lively ginger finish is accentuated by candy cardamom.
Your golden hour in a cup—anti-inflammatory &
vibrant.
**Ingredients: ** Ginger, Turmeric root, Carrot + Beet + Pineapple pieces, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (Organic Compliant). Caffeine Free. Licorice-like notes from the turmeric with a light sweet finish. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Your golden hour in a cup—anti-inflammatory &
vibrant.
**Ingredients: ** Ginger, Turmeric root, Carrot + Beet + Pineapple pieces, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (Organic Compliant). Caffeine Free. Licorice-like notes from the turmeric with a light sweet finish. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Your golden hour in a cup—anti-inflammatory &
vibrant.
**Ingredients: ** Ginger, Turmeric root, Carrot + Beet + Pineapple pieces, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (Organic Compliant). Caffeine Free. Licorice-like notes from the turmeric with a light sweet finish. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Armor up with this immune-boosting blend.
**Ingredients: **Green tea, Echinacea, Elderberries, Rosehip, Mango, Goji berries, Sage, Raspberry pieces, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Savory berry - strong sage tempered by fruity flavor. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Armor up with this immune-boosting blend.
**Ingredients: **Green tea, Echinacea, Elderberries, Rosehip, Mango, Goji berries, Sage, Raspberry pieces, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Savory berry - strong sage tempered by fruity flavor. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Armor up with this immune-boosting blend.
**Ingredients: **Green tea, Echinacea, Elderberries, Rosehip, Mango, Goji berries, Sage, Raspberry pieces, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Savory berry - strong sage tempered by fruity flavor. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Apple, Lavender, Chamomile, St. John's wort, Lemon balm, Licorice, Fennel, Peppermint, Valerian, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Soft camomile and sweet apple notes, tempered with light mint. A soothing medley of flavors. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
Apple, Lavender, Chamomile, St. John's wort, Lemon balm, Licorice, Fennel, Peppermint, Valerian, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Soft camomile and sweet apple notes, tempered with light mint. A soothing medley of flavors. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.
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