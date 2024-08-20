Girls Igniting Greater Inner Strength Inc

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Girls Igniting Greater Inner Strength Inc

About this shop

Confidence Tea Infusions Shop

Peach Serenity item
Peach Serenity
$19.99

A bright punch of peach with soft floral finish of chamomile. Apple pieces,Rosehip natural peach flavor, pineapple pieces, chamomile flowers, lemon verbena. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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New York Apple Spice Medium item
New York Apple Spice Medium
$22.99

Apple pieces, Hibiscus petals, Rosehip pieces, Cinnamon, Elderberry pieces Clove, Cranberry pieces, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Tart, crisp apple and delicate spice mélange. A robust cup that captures the fruity nuance of spiced apples. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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New York Apple spice Lg. item
New York Apple spice Lg.
$33.99

Apple pieces, Hibiscus petals, Rosehip pieces, Cinnamon, Elderberry pieces Clove, Cranberry pieces, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Tart, crisp apple and delicate spice mélange. A robust cup that captures the fruity nuance of spiced apples. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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Lemon Mango Sm item
Lemon Mango Sm
$15.99

Apple, hibiscus, rosehip, natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free Herb and Fruit. Refreshing character of lemon and sweet tropical notes of mango.

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Lemon Mango Med item
Lemon Mango Med
$23.99

Apple, hibiscus, rosehip, natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free Herb and Fruit. Refreshing character of lemon and sweet tropical notes of mango.

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Lemon Mango Lg item
Lemon Mango Lg
$35.99

Apple, hibiscus, rosehip, natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free Herb and Fruit. Refreshing character of lemon and sweet tropical notes of mango.

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Turmeric Ginger Sm item
Turmeric Ginger Sm
$16.99

Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending. Ingredients: Green tea, Black tea, Turmeric, Ginger, Bael Nut, Cornflower petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Low caffeine. Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending.Antioxidant Level: Very High ?
Caffeine Content: Low
Shelf Life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening

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Turmeric Ginger Med item
Turmeric Ginger Med
$25.99

Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending. Ingredients: Green tea, Black tea, Turmeric, Ginger, Bael Nut, Cornflower petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Low caffeine. Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending.Antioxidant Level: Very High ?
Caffeine Content: Low
Shelf Life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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Turmeric Ginger Lg item
Turmeric Ginger Lg
$38.99

Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending. Ingredients: Green tea, Black tea, Turmeric, Ginger, Bael Nut, Cornflower petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Low caffeine. Full green tea notes. Light floral notes of exceptional seasonal Kenyans. Pungent and spicy with a warmth ending. Antioxidant Level: Very High ?
Caffeine Content: Low
Shelf Life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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Vanilla Chai Sm item
Vanilla Chai Sm
$16.99

Black tea, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black+White pepper, Clove, Nutmeg, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Medium caffeine. Creamy Madagascar vanilla notes dance with tingling Malabar Coast spices. A lively ginger finish is accentuated by candy cardamom.

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Vanilla Chai Med item
Vanilla Chai Med
$25.99

Black tea, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black+White pepper, Clove, Nutmeg, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Medium caffeine. Creamy Madagascar vanilla notes dance with tingling Malabar Coast spices. A lively ginger finish is accentuated by candy cardamom.

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Vanilla Chai Lg item
Vanilla Chai Lg
$38.99

Black tea, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black+White pepper, Clove, Nutmeg, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Medium caffeine. Creamy Madagascar vanilla notes dance with tingling Malabar Coast spices. A lively ginger finish is accentuated by candy cardamom.

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Golden Glow Sm item
Golden Glow Sm
$21.99

Your golden hour in a cup—anti-inflammatory &
vibrant.
**Ingredients: ** Ginger, Turmeric root, Carrot + Beet + Pineapple pieces, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (Organic Compliant). Caffeine Free. Licorice-like notes from the turmeric with a light sweet finish. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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Golden Glow Med item
Golden Glow Med
$32.99

Your golden hour in a cup—anti-inflammatory &
vibrant.
**Ingredients: ** Ginger, Turmeric root, Carrot + Beet + Pineapple pieces, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (Organic Compliant). Caffeine Free. Licorice-like notes from the turmeric with a light sweet finish. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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Golden Glow Lg item
Golden Glow Lg
$49.99

Your golden hour in a cup—anti-inflammatory &
vibrant.
**Ingredients: ** Ginger, Turmeric root, Carrot + Beet + Pineapple pieces, Calendula petals, Natural flavors (Organic Compliant). Caffeine Free. Licorice-like notes from the turmeric with a light sweet finish. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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Flu fighter Sm item
Flu fighter Sm
$21.99

Armor up with this immune-boosting blend.
**Ingredients: **Green tea, Echinacea, Elderberries, Rosehip, Mango, Goji berries, Sage, Raspberry pieces, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Savory berry - strong sage tempered by fruity flavor. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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Flu Fighter Med item
Flu Fighter Med
$32.99

Armor up with this immune-boosting blend.
**Ingredients: **Green tea, Echinacea, Elderberries, Rosehip, Mango, Goji berries, Sage, Raspberry pieces, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Savory berry - strong sage tempered by fruity flavor. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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Flu Fighter Lg item
Flu Fighter Lg
$49.99

Armor up with this immune-boosting blend.
**Ingredients: **Green tea, Echinacea, Elderberries, Rosehip, Mango, Goji berries, Sage, Raspberry pieces, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Savory berry - strong sage tempered by fruity flavor. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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Sweet Dreams Sm item
Sweet Dreams Sm
$18.99

Apple, Lavender, Chamomile, St. John's wort, Lemon balm, Licorice, Fennel, Peppermint, Valerian, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Soft camomile and sweet apple notes, tempered with light mint. A soothing medley of flavors. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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Sweet Dream Med item
Sweet Dream Med
$28.99

Apple, Lavender, Chamomile, St. John's wort, Lemon balm, Licorice, Fennel, Peppermint, Valerian, Natural flavors (organic compliant). Caffeine Free. Soft camomile and sweet apple notes, tempered with light mint. A soothing medley of flavors. Shelf life: 10 years unopened, 2 years after opening.

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