Mulch Madness Fundraiser - Westonka Cooperstown 12U Team

This fundraiser is a key team-building activity that helps our players defray the costs of their Cooperstown baseball experience.
All orders must be pre-paid and received by April 14th. Delivery will be on April 22nd, 23rd and 24th.
- IA 2.9 cu. ft bag will cover approximately 12-18 sq. ft. at a depth of 2-3″. A cu. yd. will cover approximately 100-150 sq. ft. when applied at a depth of 2-3″.
- Thanks to the hard work of the 12U team mulch madness comes with free delivery (a $80 value alone).
- Players will stack your bags of mulch neatly at one location close to the street or driveway.