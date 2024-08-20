DIVA Membership 2024/25 Season

Get the tea! Stay fabulously informed with special members-only communications, including behind-the-scenes gossip and exclusive announcements.
Priority Ticket Access: Secure your place on the red carpet before the general public even gets a chance. With a limited number of performances and seating capacity, this benefit ensures our Divas never suffer from FOMO.
(Diva memberships are not tax-deductible.)
Get the tea! Stay fabulously informed with special members-only communications, including behind-the-scenes gossip and exclusive announcements.
Priority Ticket Access: Secure your place on the red carpet before the general public even gets a chance. With a limited number of performances and seating capacity, this benefit ensures our Divas never suffer from FOMO.
(Diva memberships are not tax-deductible.)
Add a donation for Theater Q
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!