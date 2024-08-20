DIVA Membership 2024/25 Season

Get the tea! Stay fabulously informed with special members-only communications, including behind-the-scenes gossip and exclusive announcements. Priority Ticket Access: Secure your place on the red carpet before the general public even gets a chance. With a limited number of performances and seating capacity, this benefit ensures our Divas never suffer from FOMO. (Diva memberships are not tax-deductible.)

Get the tea! Stay fabulously informed with special members-only communications, including behind-the-scenes gossip and exclusive announcements. Priority Ticket Access: Secure your place on the red carpet before the general public even gets a chance. With a limited number of performances and seating capacity, this benefit ensures our Divas never suffer from FOMO. (Diva memberships are not tax-deductible.)

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