Harvest to Harmony Gala Pit Boss Sportsman 820 Wood Pellet Grill Raffle
One chance of winning a Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill
$20
This ticket gives you one chance of winning a Pit Boss Sportsman 820 Wood Pellet Grill and $100 in BBQ rubs to get your grill game on! This is a $750 value! Only 100 spots will be sold!
Donated by Fargo-Moorhead Raise Your Spirits
This ticket gives you one chance of winning a Pit Boss Sportsman 820 Wood Pellet Grill and $100 in BBQ rubs to get your grill game on! This is a $750 value! Only 100 spots will be sold!
Donated by Fargo-Moorhead Raise Your Spirits
Three chances of winning a Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill
$50
This includes 3 tickets
This ticket gives you three chances of winning a Pit Boss Sportsman 820 Wood Pellet Grill and $100 in BBQ rubs to get your grill game on! This is a $750 value! Only 100 spots will be sold!
Donated by Fargo-Moorhead Raise Your Spirits
This ticket gives you three chances of winning a Pit Boss Sportsman 820 Wood Pellet Grill and $100 in BBQ rubs to get your grill game on! This is a $750 value! Only 100 spots will be sold!
Donated by Fargo-Moorhead Raise Your Spirits
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