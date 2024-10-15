Harvest to Harmony Gala Pit Boss Sportsman 820 Wood Pellet Grill Raffle

This ticket gives you one chance of winning a Pit Boss Sportsman 820 Wood Pellet Grill and $100 in BBQ rubs to get your grill game on! This is a $750 value! Only 100 spots will be sold! Donated by Fargo-Moorhead Raise Your Spirits

This ticket gives you one chance of winning a Pit Boss Sportsman 820 Wood Pellet Grill and $100 in BBQ rubs to get your grill game on! This is a $750 value! Only 100 spots will be sold! Donated by Fargo-Moorhead Raise Your Spirits

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