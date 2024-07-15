Veterans Without Orders Spatap

Spatap safety yellow is colour coded to international standards for water aid and emergency relief. Spatap is a perfect tool for emergency preparedness and off grid water access. Spatap Portable Tap immediately transforms water accessibility when disconnected from the mains supply grid. Spatap is a perfect handwashing and personal hygiene solution for off grid locations. Simply attach the “Spatap” silicone fitting to any ordinary bottle of water to instantly transform it into a water saving, flow controllable tap. (Can also be used as a shower) Hang it anywhere with the adjustable hanging strap for an instant handwashing station and convenient access to soap stored on the base of the inverted bottle. Carry your own personal tap anywhere and hand wash with soap and water in any situation. Easily wash or clean, hands, teeth, dishes, children, food, wounds, cuts, menstruation, pets or anything you would wash with a normal tap, whilst saving enormous amounts of water. Soap and water is much more effective than hand sanitizer and infinitely more eco-friendly than using wipes.

Spatap safety yellow is colour coded to international standards for water aid and emergency relief. Spatap is a perfect tool for emergency preparedness and off grid water access. Spatap Portable Tap immediately transforms water accessibility when disconnected from the mains supply grid. Spatap is a perfect handwashing and personal hygiene solution for off grid locations. Simply attach the “Spatap” silicone fitting to any ordinary bottle of water to instantly transform it into a water saving, flow controllable tap. (Can also be used as a shower) Hang it anywhere with the adjustable hanging strap for an instant handwashing station and convenient access to soap stored on the base of the inverted bottle. Carry your own personal tap anywhere and hand wash with soap and water in any situation. Easily wash or clean, hands, teeth, dishes, children, food, wounds, cuts, menstruation, pets or anything you would wash with a normal tap, whilst saving enormous amounts of water. Soap and water is much more effective than hand sanitizer and infinitely more eco-friendly than using wipes.

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