Front Porch Cohousing's Silent Auction

Enjoy an amazing vacation that includes four rounds of golf for four golfers at Legends Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC! The Legends Golf Resort courses include five premium-level uniquely designed layouts. Onsite, the Myrtle Beach Legends Clubhouse serves the Parkland, Heathland, and Moorland courses. North of Myrtle Beach, Oyster Bay is located in Calabash, North Carolina. South of Myrtle Beach, the Heritage Plantation is located in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina. INCLUDES: - 4 Nights in 2BR Villa - 4 Rounds of Golf for Four Golfers - Breakfast, Lunch and Two Beverages with Each Golf Round - Unlimited Range Balls, Daily Housekeeping, Nightly Drink at Ailsa Pub The excellence of the resort carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. We have created the feel of a Scottish Village in which everything that you need is available and accessible. Centrally located within our resort is our exclusive Ailsa Pub named after the Ailsa Craig, a famous Scottish landmark off the Turnberry Links. You can gather with friends, watch the game on our 16 High Definition TVs and relax after an exhilarating day on the links, or simply enjoy the adjacent pool and hot tub. Reviews of Legends Golf and Resort "“Accommodations were great. Food was excellent. Except for the weather, golf was fantastic. Staff was incredibly professional and courteous.”" - Sonny H "“Great golf courses all in excellent shape! What a great experience and a wonderful staff especially the outside bag drop guys!”" - Derek J "“We played Heathland on Sunday April 25th. The fairways were in great shape. The greens were very fast and true with just little signs of the relative of the winter greens weeds. The pro for staff were very friendly and helpful and they do have a great selection of souvenirs, golf attire and accessories. Played 18 in just under 4 hours! We also had a very reasonable lunch at the clubhouse. Very nice facility. Will be back for sure.”" - Tom P Additional Details You may sell this item a maximum of one time. GOLF Five fabulous courses to choose from! For example, voted the 1983 Golf Digest “Resort Course of the Year,” and ranked by the same publication among the top 50 public courses in the country in 1990, Oyster Bay Golf Links is a rare, harmonious blend of the penal, heroic and strategic philosophies of golf course architecture. Architect Dan Maples and developer Larry Young created a course where variety and innovation are the name of the game. Consider severe marsh-oriented holes, two island green par threes, strategic (and stunningly beautiful) fresh water lakes, long holes, short holes…the consummate combination of shot making requirements. DINING The Legends Resort offers our guests two dining choices. The Highlander’s Double Eagle Tavern is open for breakfast and lunch. Dinner is available for private parties and groups upon request. The Ailsa Pub, located in Turnberry Park opens daily at five PM for drinks and dinner. All three clubhouses offer the same breakfast, lunch, and two draft beers (or fountain drinks) and the Legends staff will work hard to ensure your golf experience is everything you expected and more. With five courses to choose from, creating the perfect mix of scenery and challenge is an easy accomplishment. ACCOMMODATIONS: The excellence of the resort does not end with our award-winning courses. It carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. We have taken great care in both the condition of our courses and villas. We have created the feel of a Scottish Village in which everything that you need is available and accessible. We consider our villas the best that Myrtle Beach has to offer. You will not only enjoy the golf, but also the serenity of our resort. The result is a terrific combination of world-class golf and well-appointed, spacious condominiums. Resort guests will enjoy preferred tee times and a hearty breakfast buffet. In addition, we have a world-class 30-acre lighted practice facility and our very own Scottish Tavern, the Ailsa Pub. We truly believe that the Legends Resort offers each of our guests the finest golf accommodations and value on the Grand Strand. Each villa has 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, including: -Two beds per room -Large living and dining room -TV in each room -Free high speed internet -Washer and dryer -Dishwasher -Fridge with ice maker -Fully equipped kitchen with a microwave oven -Well trained and friendly staff The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate. Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability. Not valid over Christmas break. Book within 9 months and complete travel within 12 months of event date. Sponsored by: Legends Golf and Resort

Enjoy an amazing vacation that includes four rounds of golf for four golfers at Legends Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC! The Legends Golf Resort courses include five premium-level uniquely designed layouts. Onsite, the Myrtle Beach Legends Clubhouse serves the Parkland, Heathland, and Moorland courses. North of Myrtle Beach, Oyster Bay is located in Calabash, North Carolina. South of Myrtle Beach, the Heritage Plantation is located in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina. INCLUDES: - 4 Nights in 2BR Villa - 4 Rounds of Golf for Four Golfers - Breakfast, Lunch and Two Beverages with Each Golf Round - Unlimited Range Balls, Daily Housekeeping, Nightly Drink at Ailsa Pub The excellence of the resort carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. We have created the feel of a Scottish Village in which everything that you need is available and accessible. Centrally located within our resort is our exclusive Ailsa Pub named after the Ailsa Craig, a famous Scottish landmark off the Turnberry Links. You can gather with friends, watch the game on our 16 High Definition TVs and relax after an exhilarating day on the links, or simply enjoy the adjacent pool and hot tub. Reviews of Legends Golf and Resort "“Accommodations were great. Food was excellent. Except for the weather, golf was fantastic. Staff was incredibly professional and courteous.”" - Sonny H "“Great golf courses all in excellent shape! What a great experience and a wonderful staff especially the outside bag drop guys!”" - Derek J "“We played Heathland on Sunday April 25th. The fairways were in great shape. The greens were very fast and true with just little signs of the relative of the winter greens weeds. The pro for staff were very friendly and helpful and they do have a great selection of souvenirs, golf attire and accessories. Played 18 in just under 4 hours! We also had a very reasonable lunch at the clubhouse. Very nice facility. Will be back for sure.”" - Tom P Additional Details You may sell this item a maximum of one time. GOLF Five fabulous courses to choose from! For example, voted the 1983 Golf Digest “Resort Course of the Year,” and ranked by the same publication among the top 50 public courses in the country in 1990, Oyster Bay Golf Links is a rare, harmonious blend of the penal, heroic and strategic philosophies of golf course architecture. Architect Dan Maples and developer Larry Young created a course where variety and innovation are the name of the game. Consider severe marsh-oriented holes, two island green par threes, strategic (and stunningly beautiful) fresh water lakes, long holes, short holes…the consummate combination of shot making requirements. DINING The Legends Resort offers our guests two dining choices. The Highlander’s Double Eagle Tavern is open for breakfast and lunch. Dinner is available for private parties and groups upon request. The Ailsa Pub, located in Turnberry Park opens daily at five PM for drinks and dinner. All three clubhouses offer the same breakfast, lunch, and two draft beers (or fountain drinks) and the Legends staff will work hard to ensure your golf experience is everything you expected and more. With five courses to choose from, creating the perfect mix of scenery and challenge is an easy accomplishment. ACCOMMODATIONS: The excellence of the resort does not end with our award-winning courses. It carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. We have taken great care in both the condition of our courses and villas. We have created the feel of a Scottish Village in which everything that you need is available and accessible. We consider our villas the best that Myrtle Beach has to offer. You will not only enjoy the golf, but also the serenity of our resort. The result is a terrific combination of world-class golf and well-appointed, spacious condominiums. Resort guests will enjoy preferred tee times and a hearty breakfast buffet. In addition, we have a world-class 30-acre lighted practice facility and our very own Scottish Tavern, the Ailsa Pub. We truly believe that the Legends Resort offers each of our guests the finest golf accommodations and value on the Grand Strand. Each villa has 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, including: -Two beds per room -Large living and dining room -TV in each room -Free high speed internet -Washer and dryer -Dishwasher -Fridge with ice maker -Fully equipped kitchen with a microwave oven -Well trained and friendly staff The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate. Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability. Not valid over Christmas break. Book within 9 months and complete travel within 12 months of event date. Sponsored by: Legends Golf and Resort

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