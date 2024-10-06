Front Porch Cohousing's Silent Auction

Each of our Let’s Roam activities were designed to help people around the world explore, discover, and connect. Every activity works a little differently. Whether you’re looking for family fun, a sweet date night, a team-building adventure, a custom party experience, or more, we’ve got you covered.
Individualized roles and challenges for everyone (including kids 5+)
Tickets valid for 600+ outdoor scavenger hunts, which allow for social distancing and safe outdoor fun; or 20+ in-home themes, for unique stay-at-home adventures
All tickets valid for up to 2 years from date of purchase
Consider creating a birthday, team-building, or bachelorette event
Explore more than 600 locations around the globe by discovering hidden history, art, and local hot spots all around you. You and your teammates will complete fun photo challenges, test your knowledge of local trivia, and solve riddles as you traverse from stop to stop. Each hunt takes about two hours and requires between 1-2 miles of walking. Start and complete your hunt on your own time, day or night, no reservation required; all you need is your phone, your friends, and some free time!
This item covers 10 players. Voucher to be emailed to winning bidder.
https://www.letsroam.com
Each of our Let’s Roam activities were designed to help people around the world explore, discover, and connect. Every activity works a little differently. Whether you’re looking for family fun, a sweet date night, a team-building adventure, a custom party experience, or more, we’ve got you covered.
Individualized roles and challenges for everyone (including kids 5+)
Tickets valid for 600+ outdoor scavenger hunts, which allow for social distancing and safe outdoor fun; or 20+ in-home themes, for unique stay-at-home adventures
All tickets valid for up to 2 years from date of purchase
Consider creating a birthday, team-building, or bachelorette event
Explore more than 600 locations around the globe by discovering hidden history, art, and local hot spots all around you. You and your teammates will complete fun photo challenges, test your knowledge of local trivia, and solve riddles as you traverse from stop to stop. Each hunt takes about two hours and requires between 1-2 miles of walking. Start and complete your hunt on your own time, day or night, no reservation required; all you need is your phone, your friends, and some free time!
This item covers 10 players. Voucher to be emailed to winning bidder.
https://www.letsroam.com
Let's Roam Date Night Scavenger Hunt Tickets - 2 Players
$50
Starting bid
Each of our Let’s Roam activities were designed to help people around the world explore, discover, and connect. Every activity works a little differently. Whether you’re looking for family fun, a sweet date night, a team-building adventure, a custom party experience, or more, we’ve got you covered.
Individualized roles and challenges for everyone (including kids 5+)
Tickets valid for 600+ outdoor scavenger hunts, which allow for social distancing and safe outdoor fun; or 20+ in-home themes, for unique stay-at-home adventures
All tickets valid for up to 2 years from date of purchase
Consider creating a birthday, team-building, or bachelorette event
Explore more than 600 locations around the globe by discovering hidden history, art, and local hot spots all around you. You and your teammates will complete fun photo challenges, test your knowledge of local trivia, and solve riddles as you traverse from stop to stop. Each hunt takes about two hours and requires between 1-2 miles of walking. Start and complete your hunt on your own time, day or night, no reservation required; all you need is your phone, your friends, and some free time!
This item covers 2. Voucher to be emailed to winning bidder.
Includes date-themed challenges for your hunt to make it extra special. These fun activities and challenges are designed to help couples connect better with each other, whether it's the first date or the 10th anniversary. Includes holiday challenges.
Each of our Let’s Roam activities were designed to help people around the world explore, discover, and connect. Every activity works a little differently. Whether you’re looking for family fun, a sweet date night, a team-building adventure, a custom party experience, or more, we’ve got you covered.
Individualized roles and challenges for everyone (including kids 5+)
Tickets valid for 600+ outdoor scavenger hunts, which allow for social distancing and safe outdoor fun; or 20+ in-home themes, for unique stay-at-home adventures
All tickets valid for up to 2 years from date of purchase
Consider creating a birthday, team-building, or bachelorette event
Explore more than 600 locations around the globe by discovering hidden history, art, and local hot spots all around you. You and your teammates will complete fun photo challenges, test your knowledge of local trivia, and solve riddles as you traverse from stop to stop. Each hunt takes about two hours and requires between 1-2 miles of walking. Start and complete your hunt on your own time, day or night, no reservation required; all you need is your phone, your friends, and some free time!
This item covers 2. Voucher to be emailed to winning bidder.
Includes date-themed challenges for your hunt to make it extra special. These fun activities and challenges are designed to help couples connect better with each other, whether it's the first date or the 10th anniversary. Includes holiday challenges.
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Tickets - 10 Players
$100
Starting bid
Each of our Let’s Roam activities were designed to help people around the world explore, discover, and connect. Every activity works a little differently. Whether you’re looking for family fun, a sweet date night, a team-building adventure, a custom party experience, or more, we’ve got you covered.
Individualized roles and challenges for everyone (including kids 5+)
Tickets valid for 600+ outdoor scavenger hunts, which allow for social distancing and safe outdoor fun; or 20+ in-home themes, for unique stay-at-home adventures
All tickets valid for up to 2 years from date of purchase
Consider creating a birthday, team-building, or bachelorette event
Explore more than 600 locations around the globe by discovering hidden history, art, and local hot spots all around you. You and your teammates will complete fun photo challenges, test your knowledge of local trivia, and solve riddles as you traverse from stop to stop. Each hunt takes about two hours and requires between 1-2 miles of walking. Start and complete your hunt on your own time, day or night, no reservation required; all you need is your phone, your friends, and some free time!
This item covers 10 players. Voucher to be emailed to winning bidder.
Each of our Let’s Roam activities were designed to help people around the world explore, discover, and connect. Every activity works a little differently. Whether you’re looking for family fun, a sweet date night, a team-building adventure, a custom party experience, or more, we’ve got you covered.
Individualized roles and challenges for everyone (including kids 5+)
Tickets valid for 600+ outdoor scavenger hunts, which allow for social distancing and safe outdoor fun; or 20+ in-home themes, for unique stay-at-home adventures
All tickets valid for up to 2 years from date of purchase
Consider creating a birthday, team-building, or bachelorette event
Explore more than 600 locations around the globe by discovering hidden history, art, and local hot spots all around you. You and your teammates will complete fun photo challenges, test your knowledge of local trivia, and solve riddles as you traverse from stop to stop. Each hunt takes about two hours and requires between 1-2 miles of walking. Start and complete your hunt on your own time, day or night, no reservation required; all you need is your phone, your friends, and some free time!
This item covers 10 players. Voucher to be emailed to winning bidder.
Let's Roam Date Night Scavenger Hunt Tickets - 2 Players
$50
Starting bid
Each of our Let’s Roam activities were designed to help people around the world explore, discover, and connect. Every activity works a little differently. Whether you’re looking for family fun, a sweet date night, a team-building adventure, a custom party experience, or more, we’ve got you covered.
Individualized roles and challenges for everyone (including kids 5+)
Tickets valid for 600+ outdoor scavenger hunts, which allow for social distancing and safe outdoor fun; or 20+ in-home themes, for unique stay-at-home adventures
All tickets valid for up to 2 years from date of purchase
Consider creating a birthday, team-building, or bachelorette event
Explore more than 600 locations around the globe by discovering hidden history, art, and local hot spots all around you. You and your teammates will complete fun photo challenges, test your knowledge of local trivia, and solve riddles as you traverse from stop to stop. Each hunt takes about two hours and requires between 1-2 miles of walking. Start and complete your hunt on your own time, day or night, no reservation required; all you need is your phone, your friends, and some free time!
This item covers 2. Voucher to be emailed to winning bidder.
Includes date-themed challenges for your hunt to make it extra special. These fun activities and challenges are designed to help couples connect better with each other, whether it's the first date or the 10th anniversary. Includes holiday challenges.
Each of our Let’s Roam activities were designed to help people around the world explore, discover, and connect. Every activity works a little differently. Whether you’re looking for family fun, a sweet date night, a team-building adventure, a custom party experience, or more, we’ve got you covered.
Individualized roles and challenges for everyone (including kids 5+)
Tickets valid for 600+ outdoor scavenger hunts, which allow for social distancing and safe outdoor fun; or 20+ in-home themes, for unique stay-at-home adventures
All tickets valid for up to 2 years from date of purchase
Consider creating a birthday, team-building, or bachelorette event
Explore more than 600 locations around the globe by discovering hidden history, art, and local hot spots all around you. You and your teammates will complete fun photo challenges, test your knowledge of local trivia, and solve riddles as you traverse from stop to stop. Each hunt takes about two hours and requires between 1-2 miles of walking. Start and complete your hunt on your own time, day or night, no reservation required; all you need is your phone, your friends, and some free time!
This item covers 2. Voucher to be emailed to winning bidder.
Includes date-themed challenges for your hunt to make it extra special. These fun activities and challenges are designed to help couples connect better with each other, whether it's the first date or the 10th anniversary. Includes holiday challenges.
Autographed Tiger Woods & Arnold Palmer Masters Flag - Only
$200
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item: Exclusive Autographed Masters Flag & Event Tickets
Description: Step into the annals of golf history with this rare collectible—a Masters Flag autographed by two legends of the links, Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer. This item isn't just a piece of memorabilia; it's a portal to the pinnacle moments of golf. The flag comes from a limited series, with only 45 ever sold, making it a unique treasure for any enthusiast or collector.
Included in this exclusive package are tickets to a prominent upcoming golf event, offering the winning bidder not only a tangible piece of golf's legacy but also the experience of witnessing future history in the making. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a symbol of sport greatness and to walk the greens where legends have played.
Auction Includes:
One Masters Flag autographed by Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer.
Event tickets to past premier golf tournaments.
Details:
Authenticity: The autographs are certified authentic and come with verification.
Condition: Pristine condition, preserved with the highest quality care.
Provenance: Part of a limited edition series, this is one of only 45 flags signed by these golf icons.
Bidding Information: Start your journey to owning a piece of sports history. Place your bid today and potentially secure an incomparable addition to your collection. Proceeds from this auction will support [Your Nonprofit's Mission], enhancing our community's engagement with [specific cause or initiative].
Note: The winning bidder will receive detailed information regarding ticket dates and event access upon auction close.
Bid generously, and good luck! This isn't just an auction; it's an investment in the legacy of sports and a contribution to a noble cause.
Estimated value is $2,000
Silent Auction Item: Exclusive Autographed Masters Flag & Event Tickets
Description: Step into the annals of golf history with this rare collectible—a Masters Flag autographed by two legends of the links, Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer. This item isn't just a piece of memorabilia; it's a portal to the pinnacle moments of golf. The flag comes from a limited series, with only 45 ever sold, making it a unique treasure for any enthusiast or collector.
Included in this exclusive package are tickets to a prominent upcoming golf event, offering the winning bidder not only a tangible piece of golf's legacy but also the experience of witnessing future history in the making. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a symbol of sport greatness and to walk the greens where legends have played.
Auction Includes:
One Masters Flag autographed by Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer.
Event tickets to past premier golf tournaments.
Details:
Authenticity: The autographs are certified authentic and come with verification.
Condition: Pristine condition, preserved with the highest quality care.
Provenance: Part of a limited edition series, this is one of only 45 flags signed by these golf icons.
Bidding Information: Start your journey to owning a piece of sports history. Place your bid today and potentially secure an incomparable addition to your collection. Proceeds from this auction will support [Your Nonprofit's Mission], enhancing our community's engagement with [specific cause or initiative].
Note: The winning bidder will receive detailed information regarding ticket dates and event access upon auction close.
Bid generously, and good luck! This isn't just an auction; it's an investment in the legacy of sports and a contribution to a noble cause.
Estimated value is $2,000
Getaway to the Heart of Tuscany for 4 (10 Trips Available)
$3,400
Starting bid
Enjoy a wonderful week in Tuscany with a vacation package full of extras! Stay in a fantastic 2-Bedroom Apartment in the heart of the historic city of Cortona and be hosted by one of the most highly rated Tuscany-based vacation providers. Located on one of the city's most characteristic streets, you will enjoy the historic center and beauty of Cortona. This location is a perfect starting point for day trips to discover the beautiful artistic cities of Tuscany and Umbria. If you have more than four in your group, your hosts will work with you to add them to your trip. Valid all year round.
INCLUDES:
- 7 nights in a 2-Bedroom Apartment (sleeps 4) in the city center
- Welcome with your local assistant and personal introduction to Cortona
- Wine tasting in traditional enoteca in the town center
- Midweek cleaning and final cleaning
- Pre-arrival and in-house local English speaking concierge and booking services
- All consumption fees (A/C or heating, electricity, water etc)
EXCLUDED:
- Cortona visitor's tax (8 euro per person)
CORTONA
Young people, tourists, history, and nature buffs crowd the square of Palazzo Comunale lined with cafes and wineries. Cortona overlooks the beautiful Val di Chiana, and boasts landscapes of ancient palaces, vineyards, olive groves, and a view of the edge of Lake Trasimeno. This amazing location provides perfect access to the village's restaurants, bars, galleries, antique shops, and historical monuments.
Recommended airports: Rome, Bologna, Florence, Pisa, Perugia
ACCOMMODATIONS
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the historic center of the ancient town of Cortona, charming and beautiful medieval village that owes its origins to the ancient Etruscan civilization. Cortona is situated at the top of a hill from which it proudly dominates the whole Valdichiana and Lake Trasimeno. The apartment it is in the heart of the old town of Cortona, the center of social and cultural life and a step away from all services.. The apartment is large and spacious and is furnished with quality materials and details which make it one of a kind. The sleeping area consists of two double bedrooms. There are two bathrooms. The apartment has free wi-fi, air conditioning and heating, washing machine, fully equipped kitchen and TV.
Perfect and romantic all year round this beautiful place is a corner of paradise in the town center and an high level accommodation that you never forget. Your local hosts can add more activities or tours during your stay.
"UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN"
Surrounded by vineyards, olive groves and stone country houses, Cortona stands on a hilltop near the border with Umbria and offers fantastic views over Lake Trasimeno, Montepulciano and beyond. Rich in Etruscan relics, Medieval buildings and Renaissance works, it became even more popular after being featured in Audrey Wells movie “Under the Tuscan Sun” (2003) starring Diane Lane and Sandra Oh.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii67VzJDhTI
Sponsored by: AF Travel Ideas
Enjoy a wonderful week in Tuscany with a vacation package full of extras! Stay in a fantastic 2-Bedroom Apartment in the heart of the historic city of Cortona and be hosted by one of the most highly rated Tuscany-based vacation providers. Located on one of the city's most characteristic streets, you will enjoy the historic center and beauty of Cortona. This location is a perfect starting point for day trips to discover the beautiful artistic cities of Tuscany and Umbria. If you have more than four in your group, your hosts will work with you to add them to your trip. Valid all year round.
INCLUDES:
- 7 nights in a 2-Bedroom Apartment (sleeps 4) in the city center
- Welcome with your local assistant and personal introduction to Cortona
- Wine tasting in traditional enoteca in the town center
- Midweek cleaning and final cleaning
- Pre-arrival and in-house local English speaking concierge and booking services
- All consumption fees (A/C or heating, electricity, water etc)
EXCLUDED:
- Cortona visitor's tax (8 euro per person)
CORTONA
Young people, tourists, history, and nature buffs crowd the square of Palazzo Comunale lined with cafes and wineries. Cortona overlooks the beautiful Val di Chiana, and boasts landscapes of ancient palaces, vineyards, olive groves, and a view of the edge of Lake Trasimeno. This amazing location provides perfect access to the village's restaurants, bars, galleries, antique shops, and historical monuments.
Recommended airports: Rome, Bologna, Florence, Pisa, Perugia
ACCOMMODATIONS
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the historic center of the ancient town of Cortona, charming and beautiful medieval village that owes its origins to the ancient Etruscan civilization. Cortona is situated at the top of a hill from which it proudly dominates the whole Valdichiana and Lake Trasimeno. The apartment it is in the heart of the old town of Cortona, the center of social and cultural life and a step away from all services.. The apartment is large and spacious and is furnished with quality materials and details which make it one of a kind. The sleeping area consists of two double bedrooms. There are two bathrooms. The apartment has free wi-fi, air conditioning and heating, washing machine, fully equipped kitchen and TV.
Perfect and romantic all year round this beautiful place is a corner of paradise in the town center and an high level accommodation that you never forget. Your local hosts can add more activities or tours during your stay.
"UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN"
Surrounded by vineyards, olive groves and stone country houses, Cortona stands on a hilltop near the border with Umbria and offers fantastic views over Lake Trasimeno, Montepulciano and beyond. Rich in Etruscan relics, Medieval buildings and Renaissance works, it became even more popular after being featured in Audrey Wells movie “Under the Tuscan Sun” (2003) starring Diane Lane and Sandra Oh.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii67VzJDhTI
Sponsored by: AF Travel Ideas
Family All-Inclusive! Cancun or Punta Cana for 4 People
$2,800
Starting bid
Escape to tropical paradise with a 5-night, all-inclusive getaway for a family of four to your choice of Cancun or Punta Cana! Treat your family to pristine beaches, exciting water activities, and unforgettable family moments. 5 nights / 1 Bedroom / Sleeps up to 4
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in your choice of all-inclusive resorts in Cancun or Punta Cana
- Choose from 4 and 5-star resorts detailed in the link below
- All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge)
- Room accommodates 2 adults and 2 children (12 y.o. and under at check in) and contains king bed plus sofa bed or two double beds, or another comparable configuration
- Room upgrades, extended dates, premium dates, and additional travelers (including children over 12 y.o.) may be added for a fee at redemption
Some destinations charge local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T44801
LOCATION
Cancun, MX and Punta Cana, DR
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, package does not include transportation.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Less availability during peak times. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. and the parent/guardian of any children traveling. Must book vacation within 12 months of purchase. Vacation is non-refundable and fully transferable. You'll contact the vacation provider directly to select dates and book the vacation.
Sponsored by: TravelPledge Destinations
Escape to tropical paradise with a 5-night, all-inclusive getaway for a family of four to your choice of Cancun or Punta Cana! Treat your family to pristine beaches, exciting water activities, and unforgettable family moments. 5 nights / 1 Bedroom / Sleeps up to 4
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in your choice of all-inclusive resorts in Cancun or Punta Cana
- Choose from 4 and 5-star resorts detailed in the link below
- All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge)
- Room accommodates 2 adults and 2 children (12 y.o. and under at check in) and contains king bed plus sofa bed or two double beds, or another comparable configuration
- Room upgrades, extended dates, premium dates, and additional travelers (including children over 12 y.o.) may be added for a fee at redemption
Some destinations charge local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T44801
LOCATION
Cancun, MX and Punta Cana, DR
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, package does not include transportation.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Less availability during peak times. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. and the parent/guardian of any children traveling. Must book vacation within 12 months of purchase. Vacation is non-refundable and fully transferable. You'll contact the vacation provider directly to select dates and book the vacation.
Sponsored by: TravelPledge Destinations
Take Your Foursome to Myrtle Beach!
$2,500
Starting bid
Enjoy an amazing vacation that includes four rounds of golf for four golfers at Legends Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC! The Legends Golf Resort courses include five premium-level uniquely designed layouts. Onsite, the Myrtle Beach Legends Clubhouse serves the Parkland, Heathland, and Moorland courses. North of Myrtle Beach, Oyster Bay is located in Calabash, North Carolina. South of Myrtle Beach, the Heritage Plantation is located in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.
INCLUDES:
- 4 Nights in 2BR Villa
- 4 Rounds of Golf for Four Golfers
- Breakfast, Lunch and Two Beverages with Each Golf Round
- Unlimited Range Balls, Daily Housekeeping, Nightly Drink at Ailsa Pub
The excellence of the resort carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. We have created the feel of a Scottish Village in which everything that you need is available and accessible. Centrally located within our resort is our exclusive Ailsa Pub named after the Ailsa Craig, a famous Scottish landmark off the Turnberry Links. You can gather with friends, watch the game on our 16 High Definition TVs and relax after an exhilarating day on the links, or simply enjoy the adjacent pool and hot tub.
Reviews of Legends Golf and Resort
"“Accommodations were great. Food was excellent. Except for the weather, golf was fantastic. Staff was incredibly professional and courteous.”" - Sonny H
"“Great golf courses all in excellent shape! What a great experience and a wonderful staff especially the outside bag drop guys!”" - Derek J
"“We played Heathland on Sunday April 25th. The fairways were in great shape. The greens were very fast and true with just little signs of the relative of the winter greens weeds. The pro for staff were very friendly and helpful and they do have a great selection of souvenirs, golf attire and accessories. Played 18 in just under 4 hours! We also had a very reasonable lunch at the clubhouse. Very nice facility. Will be back for sure.”" - Tom P
Additional Details
You may sell this item a maximum of one time.
GOLF
Five fabulous courses to choose from! For example, voted the 1983 Golf Digest “Resort Course of the Year,” and ranked by the same publication among the top 50 public courses in the country in 1990, Oyster Bay Golf Links is a rare, harmonious blend of the penal, heroic and strategic philosophies of golf course architecture. Architect Dan Maples and developer Larry Young created a course where variety and innovation are the name of the game. Consider severe marsh-oriented holes, two island green par threes, strategic (and stunningly beautiful) fresh water lakes, long holes, short holes…the consummate combination of shot making requirements.
DINING
The Legends Resort offers our guests two dining choices. The Highlander’s Double Eagle Tavern is open for breakfast and lunch. Dinner is available for private parties and groups upon request. The Ailsa Pub, located in Turnberry Park opens daily at five PM for drinks and dinner. All three clubhouses offer the same breakfast, lunch, and two draft beers (or fountain drinks) and the Legends staff will work hard to ensure your golf experience is everything you expected and more. With five courses to choose from, creating the perfect mix of scenery and challenge is an easy accomplishment.
ACCOMMODATIONS:
The excellence of the resort does not end with our award-winning courses. It carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. We have taken great care in both the condition of our courses and villas. We have created the feel of a Scottish Village in which everything that you need is available and accessible. We consider our villas the best that Myrtle Beach has to offer. You will not only enjoy the golf, but also the serenity of our resort. The result is a terrific combination of world-class golf and well-appointed, spacious condominiums.
Resort guests will enjoy preferred tee times and a hearty breakfast buffet. In addition, we have a world-class 30-acre lighted practice facility and our very own Scottish Tavern, the Ailsa Pub.
We truly believe that the Legends Resort offers each of our guests the finest golf accommodations and value on the Grand Strand.
Each villa has 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, including:
-Two beds per room
-Large living and dining room
-TV in each room
-Free high speed internet
-Washer and dryer
-Dishwasher
-Fridge with ice maker
-Fully equipped kitchen with a microwave oven
-Well trained and friendly staff
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability. Not valid over Christmas break. Book within 9 months and complete travel within 12 months of event date.
Sponsored by: Legends Golf and Resort
Enjoy an amazing vacation that includes four rounds of golf for four golfers at Legends Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC! The Legends Golf Resort courses include five premium-level uniquely designed layouts. Onsite, the Myrtle Beach Legends Clubhouse serves the Parkland, Heathland, and Moorland courses. North of Myrtle Beach, Oyster Bay is located in Calabash, North Carolina. South of Myrtle Beach, the Heritage Plantation is located in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.
INCLUDES:
- 4 Nights in 2BR Villa
- 4 Rounds of Golf for Four Golfers
- Breakfast, Lunch and Two Beverages with Each Golf Round
- Unlimited Range Balls, Daily Housekeeping, Nightly Drink at Ailsa Pub
The excellence of the resort carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. We have created the feel of a Scottish Village in which everything that you need is available and accessible. Centrally located within our resort is our exclusive Ailsa Pub named after the Ailsa Craig, a famous Scottish landmark off the Turnberry Links. You can gather with friends, watch the game on our 16 High Definition TVs and relax after an exhilarating day on the links, or simply enjoy the adjacent pool and hot tub.
Reviews of Legends Golf and Resort
"“Accommodations were great. Food was excellent. Except for the weather, golf was fantastic. Staff was incredibly professional and courteous.”" - Sonny H
"“Great golf courses all in excellent shape! What a great experience and a wonderful staff especially the outside bag drop guys!”" - Derek J
"“We played Heathland on Sunday April 25th. The fairways were in great shape. The greens were very fast and true with just little signs of the relative of the winter greens weeds. The pro for staff were very friendly and helpful and they do have a great selection of souvenirs, golf attire and accessories. Played 18 in just under 4 hours! We also had a very reasonable lunch at the clubhouse. Very nice facility. Will be back for sure.”" - Tom P
Additional Details
You may sell this item a maximum of one time.
GOLF
Five fabulous courses to choose from! For example, voted the 1983 Golf Digest “Resort Course of the Year,” and ranked by the same publication among the top 50 public courses in the country in 1990, Oyster Bay Golf Links is a rare, harmonious blend of the penal, heroic and strategic philosophies of golf course architecture. Architect Dan Maples and developer Larry Young created a course where variety and innovation are the name of the game. Consider severe marsh-oriented holes, two island green par threes, strategic (and stunningly beautiful) fresh water lakes, long holes, short holes…the consummate combination of shot making requirements.
DINING
The Legends Resort offers our guests two dining choices. The Highlander’s Double Eagle Tavern is open for breakfast and lunch. Dinner is available for private parties and groups upon request. The Ailsa Pub, located in Turnberry Park opens daily at five PM for drinks and dinner. All three clubhouses offer the same breakfast, lunch, and two draft beers (or fountain drinks) and the Legends staff will work hard to ensure your golf experience is everything you expected and more. With five courses to choose from, creating the perfect mix of scenery and challenge is an easy accomplishment.
ACCOMMODATIONS:
The excellence of the resort does not end with our award-winning courses. It carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. We have taken great care in both the condition of our courses and villas. We have created the feel of a Scottish Village in which everything that you need is available and accessible. We consider our villas the best that Myrtle Beach has to offer. You will not only enjoy the golf, but also the serenity of our resort. The result is a terrific combination of world-class golf and well-appointed, spacious condominiums.
Resort guests will enjoy preferred tee times and a hearty breakfast buffet. In addition, we have a world-class 30-acre lighted practice facility and our very own Scottish Tavern, the Ailsa Pub.
We truly believe that the Legends Resort offers each of our guests the finest golf accommodations and value on the Grand Strand.
Each villa has 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, including:
-Two beds per room
-Large living and dining room
-TV in each room
-Free high speed internet
-Washer and dryer
-Dishwasher
-Fridge with ice maker
-Fully equipped kitchen with a microwave oven
-Well trained and friendly staff
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability. Not valid over Christmas break. Book within 9 months and complete travel within 12 months of event date.
Sponsored by: Legends Golf and Resort
The Three Stooges Golf Display
$400
Starting bid
Own a piece of timeless comedy with a captivating display of The Three Stooges playing golf, accompanied by a laser-engraved plaque describing the scene. This unique piece captures the humor and camaraderie of these iconic figures. Bid now to bring laughter and a touch of classic entertainment to your collection.
INCLUDES:
- Iconic photo of The Three Stooges on the links. Photo features Mo Howard, Larry Fine, and Curly Howard.
- Laser engraved plaque describing the scene.
- Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging.
- Framed size: 21" x 21"
- FREE shipping within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tri-state area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Valid for shipments within the continental US. Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Certificate expires 9 months after event date. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Sponsored by: Long Island Silent Auction
Own a piece of timeless comedy with a captivating display of The Three Stooges playing golf, accompanied by a laser-engraved plaque describing the scene. This unique piece captures the humor and camaraderie of these iconic figures. Bid now to bring laughter and a touch of classic entertainment to your collection.
INCLUDES:
- Iconic photo of The Three Stooges on the links. Photo features Mo Howard, Larry Fine, and Curly Howard.
- Laser engraved plaque describing the scene.
- Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging.
- Framed size: 21" x 21"
- FREE shipping within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tri-state area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Valid for shipments within the continental US. Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Certificate expires 9 months after event date. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Sponsored by: Long Island Silent Auction
3 Month Platinum Elite Top Golf Membership
$100
Starting bid
Each Platinum Membership is good for one bay of up to six players, at any one time. Platinum Elite Membership provides expanded Platinum Hours, more shared users, priority bay access, upgraded clubs and much more.
Membership starts Monday, October 7th and is valid at ANY Top Golf Location
Each Platinum Membership is good for one bay of up to six players, at any one time. Platinum Elite Membership provides expanded Platinum Hours, more shared users, priority bay access, upgraded clubs and much more.
Membership starts Monday, October 7th and is valid at ANY Top Golf Location
Pocono Mountain Weekend Getaway
$300
Starting bid
Enjoy a weekend getaway in the Pocono Mountains in a 5-bedroom home with loft. Includes 2-ski lift tickets for Camelback Mountain—weekend of your choosing, excluding New Year's.
$1,000 value - Sponsored by The Richardson Family.
Enjoy a weekend getaway in the Pocono Mountains in a 5-bedroom home with loft. Includes 2-ski lift tickets for Camelback Mountain—weekend of your choosing, excluding New Year's.
$1,000 value - Sponsored by The Richardson Family.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!