Donation and Advertising for 2024 Arizona Statewide Founders Day

Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Includes a table at the Founders Day Brunch, 2 full page ads and recognition as a Ruby level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Includes a table at the Founders Day Brunch, 2 full page ads and recognition as a Ruby level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Founding Level Donation
$1,911
Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Includes a table at the Founders Day Brunch, 1 full page ads and recognition as a Founding level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Includes a table at the Founders Day Brunch, 1 full page ads and recognition as a Founding level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Pearl Level Donation
$750
Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. 2 full page ads and recognition as a Pearl level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. 2 full page ads and recognition as a Pearl level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Old Gold Level Donation
$250
Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Includes one (1) ticket to the Founders Day Brunch and a quarter page ad and recognition as a Old Gold level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Includes one (1) ticket to the Founders Day Brunch and a quarter page ad and recognition as a Old Gold level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Inside Front Cover Ad
$600
Ad placed inside front cover of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Ad placed inside front cover of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Inside Back Cover Ad
$600
Ad placed inside back cover of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Ad placed inside back cover of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Back Outside Cover Ad
$700
Ad placed back outside cover of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Ad placed back outside cover of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Double Play!
$300
Two (2) full page ads placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Two (2) full page ads placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Full Page Ad
$200
One (1) full page ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
One (1) full page ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Half Page Ad
$75
Half page ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Half page ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Quarter Page Ad
$55
Quarter page ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Quarter page ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Business Card size Ad
$30
Business Card sized ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Business Card sized ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
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