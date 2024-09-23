Affairs Squared Foundation

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Affairs Squared Foundation

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Donation and Advertising for 2024 Arizona Statewide Founders Day

1300 N College Ave

Tempe, AZ 85288

Ruby Level Donation item
Ruby Level Donation
$5,000
Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Includes a table at the Founders Day Brunch, 2 full page ads and recognition as a Ruby level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Founding Level Donation item
Founding Level Donation
$1,911
Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Includes a table at the Founders Day Brunch, 1 full page ads and recognition as a Founding level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Pearl Level Donation item
Pearl Level Donation
$750
Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. 2 full page ads and recognition as a Pearl level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Old Gold Level Donation item
Old Gold Level Donation
$250
Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Includes one (1) ticket to the Founders Day Brunch and a quarter page ad and recognition as a Old Gold level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication
Inside Front Cover Ad item
Inside Front Cover Ad
$600
Ad placed inside front cover of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Inside Back Cover Ad item
Inside Back Cover Ad
$600
Ad placed inside back cover of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Back Outside Cover Ad item
Back Outside Cover Ad
$700
Ad placed back outside cover of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Double Play! item
Double Play!
$300
Two (2) full page ads placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$200
One (1) full page ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$75
Half page ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Quarter Page Ad item
Quarter Page Ad
$55
Quarter page ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook
Business Card size Ad item
Business Card size Ad
$30
Business Card sized ad placed inside of electronic pdf souvenir flipbook

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!