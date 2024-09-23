Donation and Advertising for 2024 Arizona Statewide Founders Day

Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Includes one (1) ticket to the Founders Day Brunch and a quarter page ad and recognition as a Old Gold level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication

Tax deductible donation to Phi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Includes one (1) ticket to the Founders Day Brunch and a quarter page ad and recognition as a Old Gold level supporter during the event and within the donors section of event publication

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