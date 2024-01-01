2024 Showcase & Fundraiser

Sukanya Burman Dance is hosting its first community showcase and fundraiser. Join us for an evening of celebration of the dance, featuring original choreographic works by Grace Larson, Averil DuBois and Sukanya Burman performed by our dedicated company members and talented students. Enjoy eclectic Indian snacks, refreshing beverages, and take part in our exciting 50/50 raffle and gift basket giveaway. The dance floor will be open at the end of the presentation for a fun interactive teach back. Your support will make a significant impact on our dance community and help us continue making dance accessible for EVERYONE.





This event also includes our first "Ghungroo" Ceremony. A ritual where our first batch of Indian Classical dance students will receive their first Ghungroos/Bells, an essential instrument for their creative practice in Indian Dance. This ceremony is unlike any other celebration. This marks the initiation or start of their journey as Kathak and Bharatanatyam daers. We are immensely proud of our dance community and can't wait to share all of their hard work with you.



We also welcome and appreciate additional contributions to support our mission and work within the community and region. Sukanya Burman Dance is a US-based 501(c)(3) contemporary dance company in Jamestown, NY, that mobilizes the expressive techniques of Indian diasporic dances and modern dance to explore compelling ideas and create shared visual experiences. With deep roots in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Modern dance vocabularies, the company aims to explore different ways of movement in the human body to tell stories relevant to our world today.