Rotary Club of Joliet

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Joliet

About this event

Merry Merry Margarita 2

700 Theodore St

Joliet, IL 60435, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Includes a reserved table with 8 event tickets, $150 in drink tickets, company name/logo on all pre- & post publicity materials, verbal recognition at event, Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition and recognition on event signage.

Key West Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes a reserved table with 8 event tickets, verbal recognition at event, Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition and recognition on event signage.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes 6 event tickets, Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition and recognition on event signage.

Oysters & Pearls Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes 4 event tickets, Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition, and recognition on signage at event

Changes in Latitudes Sponsorship
$500

Includes 2 event tickets, Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition, and recognition on signage at event

Table
$425

Include a reserved table with 8 event tickets

Changes in Attitude
$250

Includes Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition and recognition on signage at event

Event Ticket
$60

Includes tasty Margaritaville-themed starters & sweets, music and dancing to Mr. Myers Band, photobooth and Parrothead/Best Dressed Contests, and festive merriment. Cash bar with Margaritas and more.

Raffle Ticket
$25

One ticket for a chance to win the raffle prize of your choice

7 Drink Tickets
$20

1 ticket for Water/Pop
2 tickets for Beer/Wine
3 tickets for Margarita

1 Drink Ticket
$3

1 ticket for Water/Pop
2 tickets for Beer/Wine
3 tickets for Margarita

Shark Tree
$125

7 ft white tree loaded with inflatable sharks and blue balls. Easily to assemble.

Flamingo Centerpiece
$25

Singing flamingo sitting amongst snowballs and ornaments in an innertube. Perfect for your dinner party of gift for the kids or grandkids.

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Joliet

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!