Merry Merry Margarita 2

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About this event
Includes a reserved table with 8 event tickets, $150 in drink tickets, company name/logo on all pre- & post publicity materials, verbal recognition at event, Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition and recognition on event signage.
Includes a reserved table with 8 event tickets, verbal recognition at event, Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition and recognition on event signage.
Includes 6 event tickets, Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition and recognition on event signage.
Includes 4 event tickets, Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition, and recognition on signage at event
Includes 2 event tickets, Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition, and recognition on signage at event
Include a reserved table with 8 event tickets
Includes Joliet Rotary website & social media recognition and recognition on signage at event
Includes tasty Margaritaville-themed starters & sweets, music and dancing to Mr. Myers Band, photobooth and Parrothead/Best Dressed Contests, and festive merriment. Cash bar with Margaritas and more.
One ticket for a chance to win the raffle prize of your choice
1 ticket for Water/Pop
2 tickets for Beer/Wine
3 tickets for Margarita
1 ticket for Water/Pop
2 tickets for Beer/Wine
3 tickets for Margarita
7 ft white tree loaded with inflatable sharks and blue balls. Easily to assemble.
Singing flamingo sitting amongst snowballs and ornaments in an innertube. Perfect for your dinner party of gift for the kids or grandkids.
$
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