TOTAL SELF: MARCH MADNESS BOXING BOOTCAMP

About the memberships
Regular Price:
One-time fee
Bootcamp+Exhibition
Regular:
One-time fee
Bootcamp+Exhibition
Renews yearly on: March 2
Sponsor a Boxer / Support the Program
Bronze – $50
• Sponsors 1 boxer (early bird level)
• Business name on sponsor board
• Social media shout-out
• Certificate of appreciation
Renews yearly on: March 2
Sponsor a Boxer / Support the Program
Silver – $100
• Sponsors 1 boxer (full registration)
• Name/logo on sponsor board
• Tagged social media shout-out
• Recognition at exhibition
Renews yearly on: March 2
Sponsor a Boxer / Support the Program
Gold – $250
• Sponsors 2–3 boxers
• Logo on flyers & sponsor board
• Multiple social media shout-outs
• Exhibition recognition
• Option for branded giveaways
Renews yearly on: March 1
Sponsor a Boxer / Support the Program
Platinum – $500+
• Sponsors 5+ boxers
• Logo on all promo materials
• Dedicated sponsor spotlight
• Verbal recognition at exhibition
• Option to set up a table or speak
• Community Partner recognition
No expiration
Adults
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