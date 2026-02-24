Black Families Rising

Offered by

Black Families Rising

About the memberships

TOTAL SELF: MARCH MADNESS BOXING BOOTCAMP

March Madness Boxing Bootcamp Membership
$100

Regular Price:

One-time fee

Bootcamp+Exhibition

March Madness Boxing Bootcamp Membership
$100

Regular:

One-time fee

Bootcamp+Exhibition

March Madness Boxing Bootcamp - Bronze Sponsor
$50

Renews yearly on: March 2

🤝 BUSINESS SPONSORSHIP PACKAGES

Sponsor a Boxer / Support the Program

Bronze – $50
• Sponsors 1 boxer (early bird level)
• Business name on sponsor board
• Social media shout-out
• Certificate of appreciation

March Madness Boxing Bootcamp - Silver Sponsor
$100

Renews yearly on: March 2

🤝 BUSINESS SPONSORSHIP PACKAGES

Sponsor a Boxer / Support the Program

Silver – $100
• Sponsors 1 boxer (full registration)
• Name/logo on sponsor board
• Tagged social media shout-out
• Recognition at exhibition

March Madness Boxing Bootcamp - Gold Sponsor
$250

Renews yearly on: March 2

🤝 BUSINESS SPONSORSHIP PACKAGES

Sponsor a Boxer / Support the Program

Gold – $250
• Sponsors 2–3 boxers
• Logo on flyers & sponsor board
• Multiple social media shout-outs
• Exhibition recognition
• Option for branded giveaways

March Madness Bootcamp Sponsor -Platinum
$500

Renews yearly on: March 1

🤝 BUSINESS SPONSORSHIP PACKAGES

Sponsor a Boxer / Support the Program

Platinum – $500+
• Sponsors 5+ boxers
• Logo on all promo materials
• Dedicated sponsor spotlight
• Verbal recognition at exhibition
• Option to set up a table or speak
• Community Partner recognition

March Madness Bootcamp Exhibition Event Tickets
$10

No expiration

Adults

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