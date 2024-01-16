Carrollton Rainbow

Hosted by

Carrollton Rainbow

About this event

Back to the 80's Pride Prom Angel Tickets

Venue 1625 | Carrollton

GA

Angel Ticket
$25
We want to ensure that everyone who wants to participate has access to this event and remove financial barriers when and where we can. By purchasing 'pay-it-forward' tickets, you can help ensure that those who are financially unable to purchase tickets can participate in the event!
Add a donation for Carrollton Rainbow

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!