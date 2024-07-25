Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc

Offered by

Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc

About this shop

Racine Friendship Clubhouse Member Creations Market

T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$20

100% cotton.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*

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Long-Sleeves item
Long-Sleeves
$19

100% cotton.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*

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Polos
$30

100% cotton.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*

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Hoodies item
Hoodies
$30

100% cotton.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*

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Koozies item
Koozies
$5

100% cotton.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*

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Coffe Mugs item
Coffe Mugs
$10

This item is only available in a 12 oz white.

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Tumbler Cups
$15

Tumblers are 24 oz cups.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*

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Travel Mugs
$20

This item is only available in a 20 oz stainless steel.

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Dog Bandana
$15

*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*

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Handmade photo by a member item
Handmade photo by a member
$30

A hand made photo from one of our members. Photo says "Hearers of God's word. Who are rooted in faith and spirit bears much fine fruit."
Comes with stand.

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Add a donation for Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!