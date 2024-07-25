Racine Friendship Clubhouse Member Creations Market

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100% cotton.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*
100% cotton.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*
100% cotton.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*
100% cotton.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*
100% cotton.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*
This item is only available in a 12 oz white.
Tumblers are 24 oz cups.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*
This item is only available in a 20 oz stainless steel.
*Item Color and Letter Color cannot be the same color*
A hand made photo from one of our members. Photo says "Hearers of God's word. Who are rooted in faith and spirit bears much fine fruit."
Comes with stand.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!