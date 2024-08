📢 **Join Us for a Fun-Filled Evening!** 📢





B&B Scholar Academy presents:





🕺 **Zumba with a Cause** 💃









Come break a sweat and help raise funds for school supplies and student uniforms! Let's make a difference together, one dance move at a time. 💪





Every step you take brings us closer to our goal of supporting our students. Spread the word, bring your friends, and join us for an energetic and impactful evening!





🎟️ *Donations are welcome at the event.* 🎟️