HOMA with MOHANJI @ MCB

For in-person registration towards the cost of conducting the Homa. Vegan Lunch will be provided. Each individual attending will have to register for the event.
Removal of Karmic blockages and negativities accumulated over past lives, lineage karma as well as in the current lifetime. The price of two coconuts are included in this. **Please select Energy Exchange separately for offering more coconuts than 2 up to a maximum of 4 per family
For in-person registration towards the cost of conducting the Homa. Vegan Lunch will be provided. Each individual attending will have to register for the event.
Removal of Karmic blockages and negativities accumulated over past lives, lineage karma as well as in the current lifetime. The price of two coconuts are included in this. **Please select Energy Exchange separately for offering more coconuts than 2 up to a maximum of 4 per family
HOMA - 27th July Online
$108
For online registration towards the cost of conducting the Homa. Each individual attending online will have to register for the event.
Removal of Karmic blockages and negativities accumulated over past lives, lineage karma as well as in the current lifetime. The price of two coconuts are included in this. **Please select Energy Exchange separately for offering more coconuts than 2 up to a maximum of 4 per family
For online registration towards the cost of conducting the Homa. Each individual attending online will have to register for the event.
Removal of Karmic blockages and negativities accumulated over past lives, lineage karma as well as in the current lifetime. The price of two coconuts are included in this. **Please select Energy Exchange separately for offering more coconuts than 2 up to a maximum of 4 per family
Energy Exchange
$15
**Please select this Energy Exchange separately for offering more coconuts than 2 up to a maximum of 4 per family
**Please select this Energy Exchange separately for offering more coconuts than 2 up to a maximum of 4 per family
Add a donation for Mohanji Foundation Inc
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