DREAM Inaugural Gala Benefit

Drink tickets can be purchased in advanced and can be used for beer, house wine, and several cocktails (Margarita, Old Fashion, Caribbean Breeze, etc). You'll save about 50% on your drink through the purchase of a drink ticket. Drink tickets will be distributed upon arrival.

Drink tickets can be purchased in advanced and can be used for beer, house wine, and several cocktails (Margarita, Old Fashion, Caribbean Breeze, etc). You'll save about 50% on your drink through the purchase of a drink ticket. Drink tickets will be distributed upon arrival.

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