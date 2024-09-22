Daring to Reimagine Education And Myself

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Daring to Reimagine Education And Myself

About this event

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DREAM Inaugural Gala Benefit

1480 Crystal Dr

Arlington, VA 22202

Add a donation for Daring to Reimagine Education And Myself

$

DREAM Benefit Gala
$65
Drink Ticket
$8
Drink tickets can be purchased in advanced and can be used for beer, house wine, and several cocktails (Margarita, Old Fashion, Caribbean Breeze, etc). You'll save about 50% on your drink through the purchase of a drink ticket. Drink tickets will be distributed upon arrival.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!