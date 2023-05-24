Massaro Community Farm Dinner on the Farm 2023

Acknowledgment at event, listing in our bi-weekly newsletter, two (2) tickets to a workshop of your choice, four (4) tickets to Dinner on the Farm, host a fire pit event or a day of service, plus your name on the sponsorship plaque in the barn.

Acknowledgment at event, listing in our bi-weekly newsletter, two (2) tickets to a workshop of your choice, four (4) tickets to Dinner on the Farm, host a fire pit event or a day of service, plus your name on the sponsorship plaque in the barn.

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