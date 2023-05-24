Massaro Community Farm Dinner on the Farm 2023

General Admission for 1 person to Dinner on the Farm 2023.
General Admission for 1 person to Dinner on the Farm 2023.
Dinner for 2 with Event Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Acknowledgment at event, listing in our bi-weekly newsletter, two (2) tickets to a workshop of your choice, two (2) Tickets to Dinner on the Farm, and host a day of service at the farm.
Acknowledgment at event, listing in our bi-weekly newsletter, two (2) tickets to a workshop of your choice, two (2) Tickets to Dinner on the Farm, and host a day of service at the farm.
Dinner for 4 with Event Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Acknowledgment at event, listing in our bi-weekly newsletter, two (2) tickets to a workshop of your choice, four (4) tickets to Dinner on the Farm, host a fire pit event or a day of service, plus your name on the sponsorship plaque in the barn.
Acknowledgment at event, listing in our bi-weekly newsletter, two (2) tickets to a workshop of your choice, four (4) tickets to Dinner on the Farm, host a fire pit event or a day of service, plus your name on the sponsorship plaque in the barn.
Full Table of 12 with Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
Acknowledgment at event, listing in our bi-weekly newsletter, two (2) tickets to a workshop of your choice, a table of twelve (12) tickets to dinner on the farm, host a fire pit or day of service at the farm, plus name on sponsorship plaque in the barn
Acknowledgment at event, listing in our bi-weekly newsletter, two (2) tickets to a workshop of your choice, a table of twelve (12) tickets to dinner on the farm, host a fire pit or day of service at the farm, plus name on sponsorship plaque in the barn
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!