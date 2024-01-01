Sponsor My Uniform - Elijah Hutagalung

Hello Family & Friends!





I have some very exciting news! This coming spring and summer, I will be playing for the Colorado Bandits 8U Baseball Team! We will be playing in several tournaments, as well as the AAA Majors League. I am very excited to take this next step in my baseball journey!





As we get ready for the upcoming season, we are also preparing for the expenses that come along with it. These include practice facilities, equipment, uniforms, league fees and tournament fees. In an effort to offset a little bit of the cost, I would love your support by helping to cover the cost of my uniform.





I would be very grateful if you would consider sponsoring me with this uniform cost. In return, I promise to play with 100% effort and heart every time I step on the ball field.





Thank you for taking the time to hear about my new journey in baseball! If you have any questions or would like more information, please reach out to me. I hope to see you in the stands cheering me on this season!





Go Bandits!





Your favorite little baseballer,





Elijah Hutagalung #7